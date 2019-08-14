Global Technology M&A Leader FE International Named on the Inc. 5000 U.S. List Following Inc. 5000 Europe Ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), has been named on the Inc. 5000 U.S. list for 2019, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies. This makes FE International the leading technology M&A advisory firm to rank concurrently on both the Inc. 5000 U.S. and Inc. 5000 Europe lists.

FE International (FE) was founded with the mission to become the first investment bank for Internet businesses to advise on one billion dollars in acquisitions. FE has this year reached the halfway point of this undertaking, boasting a 94.1% success rate across 750 acquisitions. It is fitting, then, that 2019 brings about the significant milestone of inclusion among the world's fast-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 U.S. list, as FE expanded its team by 50% in the U.S., including opening new flagship offices in New York City and San Francisco.

Simultaneous with the announcement of the award, FE International unveiled its latest private equity fund, LTVSG VI , an 8-figure AUM fund for accredited investors seeking exposure to high growth SaaS businesses, along with the release of its Technology M&A Mid-Year Market Review report. Available on the FE International blog, the report highlights the robustness of the mid-market technology M&A sector despite the ongoing economic uncertainty.

Since the beginning of 2018, FE has also launched SaaS Mag, acquired LTV Conf – New York's leading SaaS conference, Transferslot, DreamGrow, and the SaaS 1000 list.

On the milestone achievement, CEO Ismael Wrixen, whose experience was founded in bulge-bracket investment banking at Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, says, "To join a legacy of the fastest-growing companies in America is a goal we have strived for since day one. The dedication put forth by our M&A team has led to unprecedented growth, and we will continue to provide safe, secure and successful acquisitions for businesses and investors alike."

About FE International

FE International has become the pre-eminent advisor and valuation thought leader in the M&A advisory services industry. FE offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of pre-qualified international investors. For more information, visit feinternational.com.

