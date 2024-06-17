Global Technology Solutions Inc. (GTS) Sponsors the Amazon Web Services DC Summit and Attends to Discuss GTS and AWS Partnered Services

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Solutions Inc. (GTS), a leading Customer Experience (CX) and Artificial Intelligence company, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DC Summit. The event will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from June 26-27, 2024. GTS will attend the conference to showcase and discuss cutting-edge innovations in the CX space, bolstered by its strategic partnership with AWS.

Sponsoring and attending the AWS DC Summit underscores GTS's role as an innovator in the CX industry. This event marks GTS's debut of its latest Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology powered by Generative AI, OmniBot. This Responsible AI-based technology suite is designed for deployment across various sectors, including medical centers, higher education institutions, and government agencies.

Global Technology Solutions Inc. (GTS) Sponsors the AWS DC Summit and Attends to Discuss GTS and AWS Partnered Services Post this

"The advent of GenAI-powered OmniBot with RAG is set to revolutionize the customer experience space, offering unprecedented levels of personalization and efficiency," says Dr. Atif Farid Mohammad, CAIO, CISO, and Global Head of GenAI R&D CoE at GTS. "By integrating with various platforms and harnessing real-time data, OmniBot will streamline operations and foster meaningful, human-like interactions, redefining CX boundaries."

GTS's collaboration with AWS continues to drive advancements in CX solutions through AI-driven technologies. The OmniBot suite, running on AWS platforms, enhances customer interactions and optimizes operations for both customers and agents. GTS's solutions leverage AWS's Bedrock, Lex, S3, and EC2 platforms, demonstrating the company's commitment to flexible and scalable CX innovations across multiple verticals.

"Being a sponsor of the AWS DC Summit is a testament to our robust partnership with AWS," says Ram Agarwal, President and CEO of GTS. "Our collaboration with AWS opens doors for discussions about our new developments using their advanced platforms. AWS's foundational technologies are integral to our innovative offerings."

Key Highlights:

GTS's partnership with AWS positions the company as a leader at the intersection of Customer Experience and Artificial Intelligence. Innovative AI Products Utilizing AWS Platforms: OmniBot leverages AWS's Bedrock, Lex, S3, and EC2 platforms to bring top-tier RAG technology to sectors such as higher education, medical centers, and public sector organizations.

In addition, GTS is excited to announce our upcoming webinar, "Enhancing CX with GTS's New Responsible AI: Top 3 Innovations." Join us to gain valuable insights from our esteemed guest panelists, Dr. Atif Farid Mohammad, PhD, CAIO at GTS (LinkedIn), and Prathima Srinivas MD, MHA, Global Head of Healthcare SI Partners at Amazon Web Services (LinkedIn). This webinar will showcase cutting-edge AI solutions designed to transform customer experiences and drive innovation in the public sector. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders and explore how AI can revolutionize your operations. Register now at https://www.globo-tek.com/cxstrategywebinar.

Discover how GTS's solutions can transform your customer experience by visiting www.globo-tek.com. For media inquiries, please contact:

PR Team

Global Technology Solutions, Inc.

855-245-6285

[email protected]

About Global Technology Solutions Inc. (GTS):

GTS redefines customer experiences with cloud and AI, specializing in Genesys Cloud Contact Center, UiPath RPA, and AWS Cloud solutions. Leading in interaction management and customer experience solutions, GTS leverages the latest AI and custom tech to boost business operations and customer connections across diverse sectors. As a pioneer in interaction management technologies, GTS enhances customer and citizen experiences (CX) through its innovative solutions.

SOURCE Global Technology Solutions