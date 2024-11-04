Global Technology Solutions Named Top 10 Leading AWS Partner to Watch in 2024 for CX Innovation and Cloud Transformation

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Solutions, Inc. (GTS) proudly announces its recognition as a Top 10 AWS Partner to Watch in 2024 by CIOInsights, a leading publication for C-suite executives focused on business innovation and technology.

What Sets GTS Apart: Cloud Transformation and Customer-Centric AI Solutions

With a reputation for delivering agile, client-centered solutions, GTS tailors its offerings to meet unique industry needs—an approach often beyond the capabilities of larger firms. As noted in CIOInsights, GTS is distinguished by its phased project approach, ensuring client needs are met at every checkpoint. This flexibility allows GTS to deliver customized solutions that overcome specific client challenges and bring value often missed by larger companies.

"Our recognition as a Top 10 AWS Partner underscores our team's commitment to innovation, excellence, and client success," said Ram Agarwal, Founder and CEO of GTS. "At GTS, we empower clients to go beyond simply adopting the latest technologies. Our AWS-powered solutions enable them to realize a holistic digital transformation that enhances customer and employee experiences."

AWS-Powered Innovation and Contact Center Modernization

GTS has established itself as an expert in implementing AWS tools such as Bedrock, Lex, S3, and EC2. These resources are used to build AI-enhanced environments that transform traditional contact centers into dynamic, customer-centric hubs. In a recent project, GTS migrated over 7,000 agents to the cloud for a state's Department of Disabilities, improving operational efficiency and customer experience (CX) by adding self-service features, sentiment analysis, and callback options.

GTS's approach to cloud and AI technology extends across industries, where they employ AI-driven chatbots and Amazon Connect to streamline operations, optimize customer interactions, and elevate data analytics capabilities.

Celebrating a Decade of Growth and Innovation

GTS's recognition comes as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2014 as a one-person venture, GTS has evolved into a major player in CX and AI, now boasting over 35 professionals across the U.S., Canada, and India. Achieving prestigious milestones like Gold Partner status with Genesys and AWS Advanced Partner recognition, GTS has completed over 100 CX and AI projects and garnered more than 75 publications, setting the "Gold Standard in CX and AI."

Leading the Future of Digital Transformation

As GTS looks to the future, the company is expanding its offerings to include Generative AI, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and predictive analytics—innovations that are shaping the future of customer experience and AI. GTS's visionary approach ensures that they will remain at the forefront of digital transformation, driving exceptional outcomes for its clients.

