Global Teeth Whitening Market was Valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2022 and is Expected to Reach a Revenue of US$ 10.7 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest revised industry analysis, the global teeth whitening market was valued at around US$ 6.4 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Cosmetic dentistry, which includes procedures like tooth replacement, space closure, contouring, and whitening, attracts a lot of interest. Smoking, consuming particular foods, and frequently consuming tea, coffee, and other liquids all cause teeth to become discoloured over time.

Patients have more options now that allow them to have healthy, naturally white teeth due to advancements in cosmetic dentistry. Because it is both affordable and effective, tooth whitening has become one of the most used cosmetic dentistry procedure globally. These elements have contributed to the expansion of the global teeth whitening market.

About 47.2% of Americans over 30 in the U.S. have periodontal disease, according to the CDC. Additionally, increasing number of dental aesthetic operations has led to the development of new technology in cosmetic dentistry, and the established healthcare infrastructure is substantially supporting market expansion on a global level.

Due to this there are now more licences and permits available on the market for teeth whitening products, which has increased the variety of products available. Enterprises in the market are focusing on obtaining regulatory approvals in order to advance the sector and offer items that adhere to rules.

Thus, the market for teeth whitening will expand due to the growing usage of these products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The teeth whitening devices segment accounted for around 40.0% share of total teeth whitening market in 2021, owing to a rise in the awareness for oral hygiene as well as education of people regarding treatment of periodontal diseases through these devices.

share of total teeth whitening market in 2021, owing to a rise in the awareness for oral hygiene as well as education of people regarding treatment of periodontal diseases through these devices. The retail sales segment dominates the teeth whitening market with about 59.0% share in 2021, owed to the increasing need for teeth whitening products.

share in 2021, owed to the increasing need for teeth whitening products. North America accounts for the highest share of 32.4% of the global teeth whitening market share in 2021, due to the increased incidence of oral cancer cases, increasing influence of social media, and increase in the number of product approvals in this region.

accounts for the highest share of of the global teeth whitening market share in 2021, due to the increased incidence of oral cancer cases, increasing influence of social media, and increase in the number of product approvals in this region. Europe is slated to be the second largest region for teeth whitening market, holding a market share of around 25.2% in the global market, in 2021, owed to the presence of a high number of independent dental practices.

"Increasing incidence of periodontitis and associated diseases, and increasing number of approvals by the regulatory bodies for teeth, are factors set to boost the market over the forecast period," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

In order to diversify their product offerings and increase their geographical presence, leading industry participants in the teeth whitening market are concentrating on the development, introduction, and approval of innovative products.

American Orthodontics and Ultradent Goods, Inc. established a partnership on February 8, 2021 , in which American Orthodontics would exclusively distribute Ultradent's Opal Orthodontics branded products to orthodontists in the United States .

, in which American Orthodontics would exclusively distribute Ultradent's Opal Orthodontics branded products to orthodontists in . Repair and Protect with Deep Repair toothpaste was introduced by GSK Consumer Healthcare in September 2021 to provide a minty and whitening toothpaste for people who have dentine hypersensitivity.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the teeth whitening market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global teeth whitening market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The teeth whitening market is segmented into two parts based on the product [teeth whitening gels and strips (carbamide peroxide with potassium nitrate and fluoride, carbamide peroxide, hydrogen peroxide), teeth whitening devices (LED curing lights {corded LED lights, and cordless LED lights}, UV lights, halogen lights), oral care products (toothpastes (whitening, sensitivity), mouthwashes, and others], distribution channel [institutional sales (dental hospitals, dental clinics, and group dental practises), retail sales (retail pharmacy, drug stores, hypermarket/supermarket, and online sales)], across seven key regions of the world.

Future Market Insights' Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Teeth Whitening Market by Category

By Product:

Teeth Whitening Gels & Strips

Carbamide Peroxide with Potassium Nitrate and Fluoride



Carbamide Peroxide



Hydrogen Peroxide

Teeth Whitening Devices

LED Lights



Corded LED Lights





Cordless LED Lights



UV Lights



Halogen Lights

Oral Care Products

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Dental Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Group Dental Practice

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies



Drug Stores



Hypermarket and Supermarket



Online Sales

