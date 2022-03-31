Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8,316.50 Million by 2030|CAGR: 6.03%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the market for global teeth whitening products market from US$ 4998.05 Million in 2021 to US$ 8316.50 Million by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Teeth whitening is also known as cosmetic tooth bleaching and it is the most common cosmetic dentistry operation because it improves the appearance of stained or discolored teeth. For whiter teeth, oxidation breaks down the coloring substances deep within the pores of the enamel. Dentists utilize whitening substances that are more powerful than over-the-counter options and are carefully developed to reduce tooth sensitivity. In the recent years, activated charcoal powders have grown fairly popular. They're used to scrape stains off with a toothbrush. For decades, whitening trays and strips have been the industry standard and they typically use carbamide or hydrogen peroxide. Moreover, a teeth whitener must contain hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide as an active component in order to be effective.

On the basis of solution, supplies/material segment is estimated to project the highest market share during forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of products such as gels, powders and toothpaste among others for whitening of teeth. Moreover, in terms of composition, glycerine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period as it is being used a lot for preventing tooth from drying out. Also, based on treatment option, professionally dispensed take home kits segment holds the major share in the global teeth whitening products market in 2021. In addition to this, online segment sales channel is expected to project the highest CAGR during forecast period due to the easy and quick accessibility by online purchase. Furthermore, household segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to increasing adoption of teeth whitening products at homes. Whereas, based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the global teeth whitening products market in 2021 owing to increased knowledge of dental aesthetics and presence of various manufacturing plants of market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Drivers

Growing consciousness and awareness about oral health and hygiene and increasing influence of social media about esthetic will boost the global teeth whitening products market during forecast period. Further, the easy availability of teeth whitening products such as toothpaste and gels through both online and offline platform further boost the market growth. Also, advancements in technology have brought an array of options for teeth whitening market which further widens consumer choice and Enhances interest of consumers towards aesthetic dental practices. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware to have a healthier and white smile in order to add charm to their personality and this increases consciousness about oral health and hygiene. Furthermore, Social media act as a great impacting force in modern society. Social interactions through photos, videos increase attention of consumers towards dental appearance. Dental appearance is an important feature in determining the attractiveness of a face and thus plays a key role in human social interactions.

Restraints

Restrictions on usage of teeth whitening products is a restraining factor which inhibits the growth of the market during the forecast period. As teeth whitening products started gaining popularity among the people, several regulatory regimes are imposed worldwide for their usage. A wide array of products under teeth whitening produced are under restricted practices with regard to their sale by manufacturers and brands. The restrictions are applied for sale or distribution of bleaching products involved in manufacturing of teeth whitening products. For instance, the use of hydrogen peroxide is restricted with only a specific amount that can be sold openly.

Regional Analysis

The US holds a major share in terms of revenue in the North America Teeth Whitening Products Market in 2021

The US dominated the North America teeth whitening products market in 2021 owing to rising demand for innovative and technologically advanced teeth whitening products in the region. Whereas, Mexico is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period due to the rise in oral health and hygiene practices. In terms of sales channel, online segment is expected to project the highest CAGR during forecast period due to the easy and quick accessibility by online purchase through e-commerce and brand websites.

Italy is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Europe Teeth Whitening Products Market during forecast period

Italy is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of treatment option, professionally dispensed take-home kits segment holds the highest market share in Europe teeth whitening product market owing to their increasing demand.

China is the highest share holder region in the Asia Pacific Teeth Whitening Product Market

China holds the major share in the Asia Pacific market in 2021 due to increased knowledge of dental aesthetics and presence of various manufacturing plants of market players in the region. Whereas, India is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific teeth whitening products market during the forecast period. Moreover, household segment is predicted to grow at the highest market share during forecast period owing to increasing adoption of teeth whitening products at homes.

South Africa is the highest share holder region in the MEA Teeth Whitening Products Market in 2021

South Africa is expected to project the highest CAGR in the MEA teeth whitening products market during the forecast period. Also, it holds the major share in the MEA teeth whitening products market in 2021. In terms of solution segment, supplies/material is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of products such as gels, powders, stripes and toothpaste among others for whitening of teeth.

Brazil is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the South America Teeth Whitening Product Market over forecast period

Brazil held the major share in the South America teeth whitening products market in 2021. Also, it is expected to project the highest CAGR in the South America market during the forecast period. Moreover, on the basis of composition, hydrogen peroxide is dominating the teeth whitening product market owing to its cleaning properties.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 4,998.5 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 8,316.5 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.03% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, GloxosmithKline Inc., Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson among others. Segments Covered By Solution, By Composition, By Treatment, By Sales Channel, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insight

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global teeth whitening products market include Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, GloxosmithKline Inc., Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is segmented based on solution, composition, treatment option, sales channel, end user and region. The industry trends in the global teeth whitening products market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market:

By Solution segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Supplies/Material



Powder





Strips





Rinses





Gels





Floss





Toothpaste





Sugar free chewing gum



Equipment/Device



Toothbrush





Teeth whitening pen





Tooth polisher cleaner whitener





Teeth bleaching machine





Teeth LED bleaching accelerator

By Composition segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Hydrogen Peroxide



Carbopol



Glycerine



Others

By Treatment Option segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

In-office whitening



Professionally Dispensed Take-home Kits



Over-the-counter Products

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Offline



Medical Stores





Supermarkets





Others



Online



E-commerce





Brand Website

By End User segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Dentist (Clinical use)



Household



Kids





Adults





Old Age

By Region segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Poland





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



ASEAN





Malaysia





Singapore





Thailand





Philippines





Indonesia





Vietnam





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of Latin America

