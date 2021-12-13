Global Teeth Whitening Products (Toothpaste, Strips & Gels, Rinses, Others) Market 2021-2026 - Natural and Herbal Variants with Instant Results are Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teeth Whitening Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teeth whitening products market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



The rising consciousness regarding oral hygiene among the masses represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising consumption of tea, coffee, tobacco and alcoholic beverages, consumers across the globe are increasingly experiencing discoloration of teeth and other tooth-related problems. This has driven the demand for cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening products for self-grooming and maintaining the overall aesthetics.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of natural and herbal variants with instant results, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These products do not consist of coarse abrasives and have negligible long-term effects on the teeth with therapeutic benefits. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers and the easy product availability through proliferating e-commerce retail channels are also contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including the convenient availability of over the counter (OTC) teeth whitening products, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global teeth whitening products market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product, type, end user and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Strips and Gels

Whitening Rinses

Others

Breakup by Type

Bleaching Agents

Non-Bleaching Agents (Surface Cleaners)

Breakup by End User

Dentists

Home Users

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

W&H (UK) Ltd.

