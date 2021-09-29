Global Teeth Whitening Strips Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of tooth decay among the population at large. The unhealthy habits of carbonated drink consumptions along with the unhealthy food and acidic fast food consumption is driving the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.

Moreover, the availability of the product lowers the cost of expensive dental expert visitation is a major growth driving factor for the future growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.

Additionally, the consumers are actively inclined toward the products like teeth whitening strips due to rising concerns toward the yellow-teeth. The discoloration of the teeth is a major symptom for various diseases also bad oral habits also lead to such decays and thus substantiate the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market.

Furthermore, according to a recent report, 90% of the individuals believe that smile is a vital social profit and growing consumer preference for over the counter product in countries such as Germany, France, UK, India and China are anticipated to drive the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Teeth whitening strips are the specially designed medical products that are invested in removing the discoloration and damaging of the teeth. Consumers obsessed with the pearly white teeth are active users of these products. Excessive coffee drinkers, smokers, wine drinkers often get discoloration in their teeth that can be overcome by teeth whitening strips.

The global teeth whitening strips market segmentation is based on flavor type, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on flavor type, the market is further bifurcated into activated charcoal, menthol, coconut oil, peppermint, lemon, and others.

Menthol flavor is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and is expected to assert its dominance over the market segment due to added advantages of the menthol. The flavor gives a pleasant breath, a feeling of freshness, and supports the gum strength thereby substantiating the growth of the global teeth whitening strips market in the upcoming five years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through teeth whitening strips. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global teeth whitening strips market are

Nanchang Dental Bright Technology co. ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Oral Essentials Inc.

Fairywill

CAO Group, Inc

Equate

CVS Health

BonAyu Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Type:

Activated Charcoal

Menthol

Coconut Oil

Peppermint

Lemon

Others

Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Drug & Pharmacy stores

Online

Others

Global Teeth whitening strips Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

