Global Telecom API Markets Report 2022: Enterprise-hosted Deployment is Growing Most Rapidly Through 2027 as UCaaS Revenue will Reach $102B by 2027 with 49.2% CAGR

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global and regional telecom API market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2022 to 2027.

Global Communication Service Providers (CSP) continue to see Telecom APIs as a means of leveraging their network and subscriber assets to generate revenues with high margins. However, the ecosystem remains one in which largely third parties, such as OTT players, maintain the end-user relationship with app and service clients, while CSPs merely provide data as a service on a B2B basis.

While this model may suffice for CSPs with respect to the consumer segment and SMBs, it is not sustainable for large corporate clients. CSPs are facing increasing pressure to provide a greater variety of high-quality enterprise communications and business collaboration solutions. Accordingly, the author sees this as an area ripe for leveraging Telecom APIs to offer value-added carrier offerings such as team collaboration, telepresence, and unified communications (UC) as part of a Telecom API-enabled marketplace.

This vision is beginning to come true. With the help of leading Telecom API and Communications-enabled app providers like Ribbon Communications, AT&T has recently launched an API Marketplace, which is something that the author has recommended since 2011. Offering a turn-key approach by leveraging solutions such as Ribbon's Kandy APIs and Wrappers, AT&T plans to facilitate enterprise customer ability to leverage telecom assets for embedded applications. Ribbon is also supporting KPN's Telecom API marketplace.

Other leading telecom vendors such as Mavenir support the programmable telecom (Telecom APIs, platforms, and apps) ecosystem. The company recently announced its Mobile-Native Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service (mUCaaS) solution. One of the key differentiators claimed by this solution is the ability for business-critical communications to be prioritized by the mobile network using quality of service indicators that don't have to compete with other existing OTT UCaaS applications.

For many larger Telecom API vendors, a substantial proportion of revenue continues to be generated from SIP Trunking in support of their client's VoIP, UC, and other IP-based communications apps and services. However, many smaller players are innovating in areas that have high growth potential such as analytics data, device information, edge computing, and number management for calls, data, and subscribers. The last category, in particular, is emerging as an important area for unwanted call management solutions including robocall management.

Longer-term, we see CSPs leveraging Telecom APIs and related tools to support a variety of industry requirements in which carriers are amply positioned to leverage their market position. Those opportunities include Internet of Things (IoT) authentication, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and support of Blockchain. Three areas that represent great opportunities for carriers to aggressively pursue solution development in the near-term timeframe are AI, IoT, and Mobile Edge Computing.

Telecom APIs in IoT

IoT represents a huge and largely untapped market for CSPs, which the author sees emerging once carriers begin to fully leverage 5G for IoT apps and services. More specifically, we have identified the opportunity for carriers to act as an orchestrator/mediators within the IoT ecosystem. Uniquely positioned as the owner of the primary network to be used for IoT, and provider of data services for humans and machines alike, CSPs have the opportunity to provide various critical services such as IoT authentication, authorization, and accounting. This will include the use of Telecom API resources to help manage IoT-related access control, permissions, and usage tracking.

Telecom APIs in Mobile Edge Computing

Carriers are also well positioned to leverage Telecom API-enabled capabilities in support of many edge computing use cases as MEC is rolled-out to optimize LTE, 5G, and IoT. Many MEC use cases will require support from multiple Telecom API categories such as Location, Presence, Subscriber Data, and QoS in support of zone-based enterprise apps, services, and data analytics. This will create both a challenge and opportunity for CSPs, which will need the assistance of systems integrators for implementation and managed infrastructure services providers for ongoing operations.

Telecom APIs in Artificial Intelligence

While many AI capabilities will be embedded within other areas (such as platforms, devices, semiconductors, etc.), AI will also be closely associated with end-users, creating an opportunity for CSPs to provide resource support for many AI-enabled use cases. This will include basic support for AI, such as user verification, as well as more advanced functionality, such as identifying resource usage and behaviors among a closed user group like enterprise collaboration teams.

Furthermore, the report evaluates the current state of the market and outlook for the future including analysis and forecasts for the telecom API market, which is segmented in many ways including:

Globally, Regionally, and Countries

Stakeholder Type (Carriers and Vendors)

Network Technology (2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G)

API Category (Presence, Location, SCM, etc.)

App Developer (Carrier, Enterprise, Long Tail , and Partner)

, and Partner) Deployment Type (Enterprise Hosted, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud)

Implementation (Development and Set-up) and Ongoing Operations

Solution (AI, Analytics, Blockchain, Edge Computing, Robotics, WebRTC, etc.)

Report Findings:

Global Telecom API-related revenue will reach $739B by 2027

by 2027 Global UCaaS revenue will reach $102B by 2027 with 49.2% CAGR

by 2027 with 49.2% CAGR Enterprise-hosted deployment is growing most rapidly through 2027

While the smallest in revenue, MEA is fastest-growing region at CAGR 43.8.2%

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 About the Report

2.2 Programmable Telecom

2.3 State of the Industry

3.0 Telecom API Overview

3.1 Role and Importance of Telecom APIs

3.2 Business Drivers for CSPs to Leverage APIs

3.3 Telecom API Categories

3.4 Telecom API Business Models

3.5 Enterprise Market Segmentation

3.6 Competitive Issues

3.7 Applications that use APIs

3.8 Telecom API Revenue Potential

3.9 Telecom API Usage by Industry Segment

3.10 Telecom API Value Chain

3.11 API Transaction Cost by Type

3.12 Volume of API Transactions

4.0 API Aggregation Marketplace

4.1 Role of API Aggregators

4.2 Total Cost of Operation with API Aggregators

4.3 Aggregator API Usage by Category

5.0 Telecom API Marketplace

5.1 Data as a Service

5.2 API Marketplace Companies

5.3 Telecom API Ecosystem Vendors

5.4 Telecom Application Development Market

6.0 Telecom API App Enablers

6.1 Monetization of Communications-enabled Apps

6.2 Telecom App Development Issues

7.0 Communication Service Provider Telecom API Strategies

7.1 Carrier Market Strategy and Positioning

7.2 Select Network Operator API Programs

7.3 Carrier Focus on Internal Telecom API Usage

7.4 Carriers and OTT Service Providers

7.5 Carriers and Value-added Services

8.0 API-Enabled App Developer Strategies

8.1 Telecom APIs as a Critical Developer Asset

8.2 Judicious Choice of API Releases

8.3 Working alongside Carrier Programs

8.4 Developer Preferences: OTT Service Providers vs Carriers

9.0 Telecom API Vendor Strategies

9.1 General Strategies

9.2 Specific Strategies

10.0 Global Markets for Telecom APIs

10.1 Telecom API Market by Category

10.2 Telecom API Market by Service Type

10.3 Telecom API Market by User Type

10.4 Telecom API Market by Network Technology

10.5 Telecom API Market by Deployment

10.6 Telecom APIs Market by Platform as a Service

10.7 Telecom API Market by Module

10.8 Telecom API Market by Stakeholders

10.9 Telecom API Market by Region

11.0 North American Markets for Telecom APIs

12.0 Latin American Markets for Telecom APIs

13.0 European Markets for Telecom APIs

14.0 APAC Markets for Telecom APIs

15.0 MEA Markets for Telecom APIs

16.0 Telecom API Success Stories

16.1 Patronus

16.2 RumbleUP

16.3 Rently

16.4 Phone.com

16.5 VOIPo

17.0 Technology and Market Drivers for Future API Market Growth

17.1 Service Oriented Architecture

17.2 Software Defined Networks

17.3 Virtualization

17.4 Internet of Things

17.5 Bringing it all Together for a Bright Telecom API Future

17.6 IoT WANs and Telecom APIs

18.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

19.0 Appendix

19.1 Telecom API Definitions

19.2 More on Telecom APIs and DaaS

19.3 Monetizing IoT APIs

