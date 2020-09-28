Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Operator Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market size is expected to reach $25.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period. Telecom billing is a method of collecting usage data, gathering it, put on essential charges, and finally generating invoices for customers. In this process, payments are received and recorded that is collected from customers. The billing system helps in the money collection from the customers and therefore is generally considered as accounts receivable.







Billing systems are the part of accounts payable since customers often use services from other firms like long-distance, call completion and wireless roaming through other networks. Revenue management also helpful in predicting the customer's behaviour, that further helps increasing product accessibility as well as pricing to make the maximum possible revenue. The global telecom operators and communication service providers (CSPs) have seen a noteworthy change in past few decades in the number of end-users and their varying demands. As compared to voice communication revenues, value-added and data services emerged as a main revenue source; therefore, the growing demographics of different regions and the dynamic demands for telecom services is boosting the growth of telecom sector and there is need for reducing the executive costs with optimized operational expenses (OPEX).



The increasing number of subscribers for the telecom services across the globe and this is one of the main factors driving the growth of this market. As there is an upsurge in cellular or mobile subscribers, accompanied by challenges such as network congestion and fallout of services are increasing. This rise is thus resulting in the development of efficient and effective billing and revenue management software solutions and services. These solutions and services are used beneficial for the Communication Services Providers (CSPs) to improve their revenue as well as optimizing telecom networks.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solutions market is further segmented into Billing & Charging, Mediation, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Operator Type, the market is segmented into Mobile Operator and Internet Service Providers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAP SE, and Accenture PLC are the forerunners in the Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market. Companies such as CSG Systems International, Inc., Ericsson AB, Cerillion PLC, Amdocs Limited, Comarch SA, and Sterlite Technologies Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Amdocs Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), SAP SE, Ericsson AB, Oracle Corporation, CSG Systems International, Inc., Cerillion PLC, Sterlite Technologies Limited, and Comarch SA.



Recent strategies deployed in Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: CSG announced partnership with CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), a unit of CK Hutchison's telecom division. Under this partnership, the former company would provide a cloud-native, microservices-based online charging solution for its wholesale and Internet of Things (IoT) customers. CSG would deploy its Ascendon solution to provide CKH IOD with a centralized group billing and settlement platform that will support its MVNO and IoT clients.



May-2020: Cerillion signed a partnership agreement with the network signaling company, Squire Technologies. Together, the companies were focused on providing a unified charging solution for the next generation of convergent data-centric services. Squire and Cerillion are being able to help communication service providers (CSPs) solve their hybrid network challenges with a fully integrated solution. To realize the full potential of 5G, CSPs need online charging systems that can work seamlessly across their mobile and fixed-line networks.



Jan-2020: Oracle announced its collaboration with Telecom Fiji Limited, a provider of local and national (trunk) telephony services. Under this collaboration, the former company helped the latter company to better serve its customers, orchestrate memorable events, and develop new revenue streams. Telecom Fiji deployed Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, Oracle Communications Order and Service Management, Oracle Communications Network Charging and Control, Oracle Field Service Cloud, Oracle Live Experience Cloud, and Oracle Marketing Cloud as part of the Oracle Digital Experience for Communications suite, to enable a transformative digital customer experience coupled with communications-grade modern monetization and service fulfillment.



Jan-2020: Ericsson partnered with Mobily, a Saudi Arabian communications service provider. The partnership was aimed to empower Saudi Arabia's government and private sectors for the digital transformation with the help of Ericsson's end-to-end solutions. The partnership would accelerate the deployment of digital services and expand the use of IoT.



Nov-2019: CSG announced a new managed services agreement with Freedom Mobile, a division of Shaw Communications. The agreement was signed for providing business and IT operations managed services. Freedom Mobile aimed to offer better experiences for its 1.6 million wireless subscribers across Canada. CSG has been supporting Freedom Mobile in addressing customer inquiries related to billing and payment management, error processing, and service disruptions. CSG also provides proactive monitoring of business operations and IT support.



Aug-2019: Amdocs extended its agreement with Indonesia's XL Axiata. Following the expansion, the latter company deployed the amdocsONE consumer experience and monetization solution. Under the agreement, Amdocs was aimed to modernize, automate, and digitize XL Axiata's postpaid, prepaid mobile, consumer, and enterprise fixed-line businesses. Moreover, Amdocs consolidated multiple service monetization systems for enterprise and consumer fixed-line customers, providing a single convergent solution for all XL's lines of business.



Feb-2019: Cerillion came into agreement with a US-based telecom provider. The agreement includes supply and installation, as well as support and maintenance of Cerillion's end-to-end solution for billing, charging, and customer management.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2020: Amdocs signed a definitive agreement to acquire Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G charging, policy, and cloud technologies. The acquisition would bring world-class cloud-native capabilities, network pedigree, and deep 5G charging, policy, and data management expertise to Amdocs. Additionally, its solutions would complement Amdocs' portfolio.



Aug-2019: Accenture took over Northstream, a Stockholm-based consultancy to communications service providers and networking services vendors. The acquisition accelerated its capabilities in the Nordics to help service providers with digital and operational transformation.



Aug-2019: Accenture acquired Parker Fitzgerald, a strategic advisor, and consulting partner to leading global financial institutions. Parker Fitzgerald's advisory and assurance expertise and regulatory experience complemented Accenture's consulting and technology capabilities and strengthened Accenture's client response to the evolving risk landscape in financial services.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: Huawei launched Convergent Billing System (CBS) R20, the first-ever 5G SA network based monetization solution, in London. The solution has been deployed over the STC Kuwait 5G SA's network, where the "Dedicated Access" was offered to enterprises with guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Huawei launched CBS R20 to support a vast range of combinations involving more than 1,000 billing factors over different dimensions, as well as more than 100 common 5G service combos.



Nov-2019: Accenture launched a compliance-as-a-service offering. The offering would help financial institutions, fintech, and technology companies cost-effectively combat financial crime and comply with related regulations. This compliance-as-a-service (CaaS) offering provides an end-to-end capability that uses SynOps, Accenture's human-machine operating engine that synergizes data, applied intelligence, digital technologies, and exceptional talent.



Nov-2019: Oracle unveiled Cloud-Native Modern Monetization solution. Oracle Communications' new cloud-native deployment option for Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) has been addressing the demands by combining the features and extensibility of a proven, convergent charging system with the efficiency of cloud and DevOps agility. Oracle Communications' cloud-native BRM deployment option provides a modern monetization solution to capitalize on the opportunities presented by today's mobile, fixed, and cable digital services.



Oct-2019: Amdocs introduced RevenueONE for enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to capture every revenue opportunity of the digital economy. Amdocs RevenueONE also reduced CSPs' time to cash. This was made possible by decomposing mission-critical charging, payments, billing, billing, incentives, and product-catalog processes into DevOps-ready, cloud-native microservices. It also turned batch billing processes into real-time functions.



Oct-2019: CSG introduced Ascendon Communications, the industry's first software-as-a-service (SaaS)-delivered, cloud-based business support systems (BSS) solution. Ascendon Communications is a multi-tenant solution, which helps communications service providers (CSPs) retain and expand their customer base, increase revenues by accelerating the launch of new services, support the new business model and offering innovation, and reduce costs through a cloud-based architecture.



Aug-2019: Oracle Communications announced the launch of Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) release 12.0. BRM 12.0 aimed to provide a complete revenue management system for all types of digital service providers with support for complex rating and billing scenarios, high volume usage processing, and multi-sided business models.



May-2019: CSG Systems launched the Mediation platform as a cloud-based solution. CSG Mediation uses both cloud and native Amazon Web Services (AWS) tools to help CSPs meet demands in real-time. It also provides a cost-effective and efficient way for service providers to seize 5G opportunities with minimal risk and disruption to existing systems.



Jan-2019: Ericsson launched a new end-to-end AI-based managed services. These services aimed at addressing operators' complexity challenges as they move towards the era of 5G and the IoT. The engine was designed around a service-centric business model based on targeted outcomes such as enhanced customer experience, revenue growth, and efficiency.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



o Billing & Charging



o Mediation



o Revenue Assurance



o Fraud Management



o Others



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Operator Type



• Mobile Operator



• Internet Service Providers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Accenture PLC



• Amdocs Limited



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• SAP SE



• Ericsson AB



• Oracle Corporation



• CSG Systems International, Inc.



• Cerillion PLC



• Sterlite Technologies Limited



• Comarch SA



