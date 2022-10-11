Global Telecom Cloud Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Affirmed Networks, Fortinet, Orange and Huawei Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Cloud Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Type, by Service Model, by Application, by Enterprise Size, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telecom cloud market size is expected to reach USD 103.6 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2030. A telecom cloud is a next-generation network architecture that integrates cloud-native technologies, network function virtualization, and software-defined networking into a distributed computing network. Orchestration and automation are essential since the computing and network resources are scattered across clouds and locations.



Telco Cloud refers to shifting communications service providers (CSPs) from vertically integrating proprietary hardware-based infrastructure networks to cloud-based technologies. It is mainly used in the telecom business to refer to multi-cloud computing. The propelling drivers of the telecom industry are increased customer satisfaction, corporate agility, cost savings, and others. Also, the usage of standard computational hardware and automation reduces CapEx and OpEx resulting in increased adoption of telco cloud in the telecommunication industry.



It also delivers innovative bespoke B2B solutions, such as telcos may bring highly customized corporate products to market rapidly and affordably. Telco cloud makes it simple to collaborate with business service partners by providing access to public cloud services from any device, at any time. Additionally, it protects your consumers and profits from competitors; for instance, the telco cloud enables operators to swiftly alter business models to test new goods, services, and pricing schemes.



It also makes setting up new consumer experiences and communication channels easier. Furthermore, the lower CapEX and OPEX needs of telco cloud, better service resilience, and capacity to respond swiftly to faults and demand changes allow operators to maintain service levels and competitive pricing. These advantages result in lower client attrition.



The top trends in the telecom cloud industry are hybrid cloud hosting, Cloud Native Network Functions (CNNF), and telecom cloud collaboration. A hybrid cloud merges private and public clouds where the software and data are interoperable and portable. It allows telcos to optimize the operations with various patterns to manage workload. It improves resource allocation, optimizes infrastructure spending, provides enhanced organizational agility, and offers the ability to scale using the public cloud and controls available in the private cloud deployment.



Also, in the case of CNNF, Software-defined networking is replaced by NFV (Network Functions Virtualization), which provides more independence from proprietary servers and hardware. It provides a cloud-native architecture that combines VNFs and CNFs while adopting 5G features. This will provide maximum market coverage to telecom businesses looking to expand their services. Moreover, telecom cloud collaboration includes partnerships between hyperscalers and telcos which constitute a major cloud computing trend transforming the business.



Cloud service providers and telecom enterprises join forces to expand edge computing collaboration and 5G. Telecom cloud service providers are increasing their connectivity with the help of technology advancement to gain a competitive edge over their peers and capture a significant market share.

Telecom Cloud Market Report Highlights

Telecom cloud computing is a software-defined structure that allows telecom businesses to process and store data remotely in their data lakes or data processing centers

In May 2022 , Nokia also announced the launch of the cloud-native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Voice Core product, which will help CSPs (Communication Service Providers) to increase operational agility, simplify their network operations, and decrease the cost of managing their network

, Nokia also announced the launch of the cloud-native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Voice Core product, which will help CSPs (Communication Service Providers) to increase operational agility, simplify their network operations, and decrease the cost of managing their network Based on the component, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.2% in 2021 as it offers unified communication and collaboration, content delivery networks, and other solutions

The rising internet and mobile device penetration are driving the adoption of solutions. Additionally, exponentially expanding media content and demand for rich video content among increasing internet users and the digitalization trend among enterprises across end-user sectors drive the demand for telecom cloud solutions

The deployment type segment comprises private, public, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 56.4% over the forecast period, owing to several benefits offered by this segment such as improved control, better security & data privacy, specialized computational resources such as RAN, VNF, and edge apps and services, along with cost -efficiency

Based on the service model, the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.7% in 2021 owing to its potential to cut infrastructure expenses, shifting the cost base from capex to opex

In terms of applications, the network, data storage & computing segment dominated the overall market, gaining a revenue share of 34.4% in 2021. The dominance of this segment is owing to its ability to perform several functions such as web application development, improved scalability, batch processing, and storage, hosting, and handling of peak workloads among others

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 61.6% over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, which help small enterprises streamline their business operations cost-effectively

