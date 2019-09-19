Global Telecom Managed Services Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026)

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telecom Managed Services Market is accounted for $11.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Telecom Managed Services market include Hewlett-Packard, AT&T, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., TCS, Unisys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Ericsson, Fujitsu and GTT Communications, Inc.

Increased need for operational efficiency, cost decrease in managing enterprise infrastructure and increasing consumption in productivity applications are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, privacy and security issues are one of the major factors restraining the market. Huge demand for cloud-based offerings will be a key trend for market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-managed-services-market/request-sample

Telecom operators have been the traditional customers for Managed Services. Managed services is a general phenomenon for CSPs to move their Capital Expenditure (CapEx) model to Operational Expenditure (OpEx) model in order to achieve operational efficiency in the business processes. It mostly includes maintenance and operation of the day-to-day business processes of enterprises network infrastructure and services. Managed Services providers are both players of telecom equipment that leverage their expertise to supply additional services to customers, and other player's non-traditional telecom vendors.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-managed-services-market

Small and Medium Enterprises are adopting managed services for managing and operating their business infrastructure including network implementation, data centre management, mobility, and security services. With the increasing number of SMEs universally, the necessity of managed services is also growing.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-managed-services-market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising internet & mobile services and establishments of new data centres. China and India are rapidly growing in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment.

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Service Types Covered:

Managed Communication Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Data Center

Managed Data and Information Service

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Network Services

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

