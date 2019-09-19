Global Telecom Managed Services Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026)
Sep 19, 2019, 13:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telecom Managed Services Market is accounted for $11.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the Telecom Managed Services market include Hewlett-Packard, AT&T, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., TCS, Unisys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Ericsson, Fujitsu and GTT Communications, Inc.
Increased need for operational efficiency, cost decrease in managing enterprise infrastructure and increasing consumption in productivity applications are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, privacy and security issues are one of the major factors restraining the market. Huge demand for cloud-based offerings will be a key trend for market growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-managed-services-market/request-sample
Telecom operators have been the traditional customers for Managed Services. Managed services is a general phenomenon for CSPs to move their Capital Expenditure (CapEx) model to Operational Expenditure (OpEx) model in order to achieve operational efficiency in the business processes. It mostly includes maintenance and operation of the day-to-day business processes of enterprises network infrastructure and services. Managed Services providers are both players of telecom equipment that leverage their expertise to supply additional services to customers, and other player's non-traditional telecom vendors.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-managed-services-market
Small and Medium Enterprises are adopting managed services for managing and operating their business infrastructure including network implementation, data centre management, mobility, and security services. With the increasing number of SMEs universally, the necessity of managed services is also growing.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-managed-services-market
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising internet & mobile services and establishments of new data centres. China and India are rapidly growing in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment.
Organization Sizes Covered:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Service Types Covered:
- Managed Communication Services
- Managed Security Services
- Managed Data Center
- Managed Data and Information Service
- Managed Mobility Services
- Managed Network Services
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: sales@strategymrc.com
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article