Global Telecom Managed Services Market to 2030: Cost Reduction in Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Drives Growth

The telecom managed services market size globally was USD 20.20 billion in 2021, and it is expected to witness a revenue CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Minimizing the risks associated with business operations in terms of security is a key factor driving market revenue growth



The market revenue growth can be expected to be positively impacted by minimizing the risks associated with business operations in terms of security. Security is crucial for the confidentiality, availability, integrity, and functionality of telecom networks. However, it is increasingly challenging to find the necessary skill set required to operate networks with intricate security measures in place.

This is where telecom-managed services come in, as they bring a wealth of telecom-related security expertise to the table. These services operate using the Security Reliability Model (SRM), which provides a systemic approach to security across all aspects of the business, including the creation of goods and services.

Telecom-managed services also play a vital role in providing secure and controlled access to mobile networks, which they manage, optimize, and operate. Security best practices, such as network segregation, encryption, and access control management, are utilized to connect these services and mobile network operators.

The mobile network operator retains overall responsibility for the security of their network, and these services have controlled and appropriate degrees of access to the network components, platforms, and features that fall under the managed services contract. Consequently, the demand for telecom-managed services is expected to rise, leading to market revenue growth.



Restraint:

Impact of cloud-managed service providers is restraining market growth potential



The adoption of cloud technology has increased significantly in recent years as more people have become aware of its potential benefits.

As a result, businesses are increasingly moving away from traditional physical network infrastructures and opting for the cloud as the foundation of their network architecture.

Over time, using a managed cloud service provider can help businesses save money by eliminating the need to pay for capital or operating costs associated with managing their own cloud network infrastructure. Without consistent maintenance and improvement, cloud technology, which is constantly evolving, can easily become outdated.

However, keeping up with ongoing improvements in cloud technology can be challenging, which is where managed cloud service providers come in. By using a managed cloud service provider, users can avoid the hassle of maintaining their network updates, as the provider keeps up with cloud technology developments and updates the network infrastructure as necessary. This is expected to have a restraining effect on the market revenue growth.



Organization Size Insights:



The global telecom managed services market is divided into two segments based on the size of the organization, namely small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is predicted to exhibit rapid revenue growth during the forecast period.

Large businesses that are continuously advancing technology, providing reasonable service, and enhancing their overall customer base are considered the most prosperous. To succeed, telecom-managed services companies must stay up-to-date on their customers' needs.

Telecom-managed services offer numerous advantages to large enterprises, such as continuous monitoring of telecom services by managed service providers, which allows for quick identification and resolution of network issues that may impact the customer experience, thus driving revenue growth for this segment.



During the forecast period, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is also anticipated to experience rapid revenue growth. Small businesses rely on timely and dependable communication both within their organization and with their customers. Telecom-managed services offer benefits such as improved mobile communication capabilities of smartphones and tablets.

Employees can access information and apps, work on documents, send and receive emails, and participate in teleconferences using these devices, improving communication and maintaining mobile communication. As a result, there is a growing demand for telecom-managed services among small and medium-sized enterprises, which is driving revenue growth in this segment.



Regional Insights:



During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to hold the largest revenue share, mainly due to the increasing activities by key market players in the region. For example, Stonepeak recently announced its acquisition of Intrado's emergency call-routing services division for USD 2.4 billion, as the alternative investment company strengthens its presence in the telecom industry. Intrado's telecoms division provides a network for data sharing among important public emergency websites and 911 call routing services.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing government activities by key market players in the region. For instance, China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (CTA) introduced WeCare in Q2 of 2021, which is a comprehensive IT-managed solution that offers cost-effective, specialized IT services such as inventory management, onsite and remote support for end users' PCs and laptops, and more.



The European market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing activities and partnerships by key market players in this region.

For example, Technology To Go (TTG) has teamed with Datagate to provide fully supported one-stop telecoms services that link with popular Managed Service Provider (MSPs) software such as Xero and ConnectWise. Datagate is part of a new 'telecoms in a box' service that enables MSPs to offer telecom services easily and quickly, lowering the barriers to entry for the smallest MSPs to provide telecom services and generate revenue.

