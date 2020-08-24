Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market By Frequency Band, By Licensing Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 34.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Millimeter wave is a type of electromagnetic technology used in various items such as computers, automobiles, medical equipment and others to provide higher-speed wireless broadband communication. This is known as extremely high frequency (EHF) as it provides a signal range ranging from 30GHz to 300GHz with a wavelength between 1 and 10 mm. In addition, millimeter wave technology provides protection for the transmission of communications.







The demand for millimeter wave technology has been well-received in numerous industrial and commercial sectors, such as the provision of wireless connectivity in smart wearables, smart phones and smart watches. Technological developments in digital networks bring together a range of tools and sensors that ensure progress in healthcare, education, transport, automotive, telecommunications and other industries. Hospitals are also using stand-alone millimeter wave technology for medical imaging.



Military and aerospace equipment uses mm wave technologies in applications such as radar and satellite communications, which are primarily used by the military in combat scenarios. The telecommunications industry uses mm wave technologies to transmit data over long distances. In addition, increased demand for greater bandwidth raises the demand for emerging technology such as mm wave over fiber optic cable, which provides high-speed data transmission. The growing in demand for connected devices by customers, such as smartphones, tablets and others, is driving market growth. Millimeter wave technology provides various benefits over fiber optics, such as high bandwidth, high speed and more efficient delivery.



Based on Frequency Band, the market is segmented into E-Band and V-Band & Others. Based on Licensing Type, the market is segmented into Light-licensed, Unlicensed and Fully-licensed. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Civil and Military. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cognizant, Ericsson AB, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., ChikPea, Comarch, Cerillion, and Neustar, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market



Apr-2020: Aviat Networks collaborated with MaxLinear, Inc., a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired, and wireless infrastructure. Under this collaboration, the former company has selected the MxL1105 CMOS transceiver along with the MxL85652 and MxL85110 modems for its new line of WTM 4800 Multi-Band radios. The Aviat WTM 4800 is a unique new radio platform for E-Band and Multi-Band 5G transport applications.



Dec-2019: Aviat Networks made enhancements to its WTM 4000 all-outdoor radio platform. The enhancements aimed to boost data throughput and reliability capabilities in preparation for 5G deployments. The latest advancements include STR 4500: 8+0 with space diversity-supporting up to 10Gbps, WTM 4800 Multi-Band: now with 3 channels in a single box, 2 microwaves, and 1-millimeter wave, WTM 4200: 4x4 MIMO operation up to 4096 QAM, and WTM 4880: now supporting 20Gbps in a single, compact unit.



Sep-2019: Keysight Technologies introduced the first single box multi-channel solution for wideband mmWave measurements. The new functionality to Keysight UXR-Series of oscilloscopes provides fast, affordable, coherent analysis for wideband measurements up to 110 GHz; accelerating the development of next-generation mmWave communications, satellite communications, and radar applications.



May-2019: Keysight Technologies teamed up with Calterah, China's leading automotive millimeter-wave radar chipset design house. The collaboration was aimed to support the design, verification, test, and launch of a new generation of automotive millimeter-wave radar chipset that will drive the development of the connected car supply chain.



Feb-2019: Keysight Technologies came into partnership with smartphone maker Motorola Mobility. The partnership was focused on the development of its first 5G new radio (NR) enabled smartphone operating in the millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum.



Jan-2019: BridgeWave Communications signed an agreement with Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. The agreement was signed to supply and support BridgeWave wireless backhaul systems as part of Fujitsu's end-to-end transport solutions portfolio. The BridgeWave Navigator microwave system (6GHz – 42GHz) and the Flex4G-10000 true fiber capacity millimeter wave system (80GHz) optimize backhaul networks for the highest capacity and range while minimizing capital investments and reducing operational costs.



Apr-2018: Keysight Technologies collaborated with Queen's University Belfast. Following this collaboration, the companies opened a new millimeter-wave research lab. Keysight's equipment is available in this lab, including the N5247A PNA-X Non-Linear Vector Network Analyzer, E8361C PNA Microwave Network Analyzer with N5260A mmWave controller and an N9040B UXA Signal Analyzer. This enabled researchers to measure millimeter wave components used in radar, wireless communications, and imaging systems.



Feb-2018: Keysight Technologies announced its collaboration with Movandi, a venture-backed startup with a mission to revolutionize millimeter-wave networks. The collaboration was focused on testing and validating Movandi's BeamX technology and support optimizing Keysight's over the air (OTA) test systems.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Frequency Band



• E-Band



• V-Band & Others



By Licensing Type



• Light-licensed



• Unlicensed



• Fully-licensed



By End User



• Civil



• Military



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cognizant



• Ericsson AB



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Fujitsu Limited



• Pegasystems Inc.



• ChikPea



• Comarch



• Cerillion



• Neustar, Inc.



