Global Telecom Network Outsourcing Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Telecom Network Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Network Types: Mobile Network, and Fixed Network.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
TELECOM NETWORK OUTSOURCING MCP-6809 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Network Outsourcing: An Introduction
Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model
Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations
Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities
Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing
Cost Reduction
Keep Up with Technological Progression
Improved Network Availability
Relief from Network Related Risks
Focus on Core Business
Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource- Constrained Telecos
Global Market Outlook
Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market
Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest
Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction
Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Network Sharing: An Established Business Model
Telecos Invest on BOT Services
Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations
Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction
Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations
Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion
Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing
Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model
Key Statistical Data
Table 1: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2016 & 2020): IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum
Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand
Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well
Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market
Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum
Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements
Table 2: World Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (in Million) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth
Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services
Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment
Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source
3. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Internal Resistance to Outsourcing
Alignment of Senior Management
Governance and Loss of Control
Network Outsourcing Stifles Differentiation
Vendor Selection - An Eternal Challenge
Quality - A Primary Governing Variable
Security - A Formidable Challenge
4. NETWORK OUTSOURCING: AN OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ciena Collaborates with CablevisiÃ³n Argentina
Fujitsu Takes Over TrueNet Communications
Ciena to Acquire TeraXion
Ericsson Renders Services to 5G Network Trials
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Ciena Corporation (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
IBM Corporation (US)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Tellabs, Inc. (US)
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)
ZTE Corporation (China)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Mobile Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Fixed Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Fixed Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: US 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
LTE Transition and 5G Moves Offer Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Canadian Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Business Models Witness Strategic Shift towards Outsourcing
Increasing Digital Consumption to Shape Demand for Outsourcing
Value Added Offerings Gain Importance over Cost Savings
Complete Solution Providers to Gain Popularity
Market Forces Determine Level of Outsourcing
Uptrend in Mobile Network Services Underpins Revenue Growth
Table 21: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: European Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: European 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Increased Need to Enhance Network Efficiency Builds Momentum
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: French Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: French 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Mobile Networks Drive Momentum
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: German Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: German 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Mobile Networks Lead Fixed Networks in Network Outsourcing
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: UK 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 40: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Spanish Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 43: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Russian Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Lucrative Market for Network Outsourcing
Ongoing Expansion in Regional ICT Sector Creates Conducive Environment
Mobile Phone Operators: Leading the Charge in Network Outsourcing Market
Cost Savings Drive Demand for Network Outsourcing Model
Changing Market Conditions Drive Operators to Network Outsourcing
Overview of Select Regional Markets
China
India
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Latin America: An Upcoming Market for Network Outsourcing
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 34) The United States (13) Japan (3) Europe (8) - France (1) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
