Global Telecom Network Outsourcing Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Telecom Network Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Network Types: Mobile Network, and Fixed Network.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443620





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ciena Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Fujitsu Limited

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443620



TELECOM NETWORK OUTSOURCING MCP-6809 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Network Outsourcing: An Introduction

Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model

Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations

Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities

Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing

Cost Reduction

Keep Up with Technological Progression

Improved Network Availability

Relief from Network Related Risks

Focus on Core Business

Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource- Constrained Telecos

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market

Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest

Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction

Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Network Sharing: An Established Business Model

Telecos Invest on BOT Services

Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations

Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction

Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations

Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion

Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing

Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model

Key Statistical Data

Table 1: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2016 & 2020): IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum

Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand

Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well

Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market

Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum

Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements

Table 2: World Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (in Million) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth

Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services

Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment

Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source



3. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

Internal Resistance to Outsourcing

Alignment of Senior Management

Governance and Loss of Control

Network Outsourcing Stifles Differentiation

Vendor Selection - An Eternal Challenge

Quality - A Primary Governing Variable

Security - A Formidable Challenge



4. NETWORK OUTSOURCING: AN OVERVIEW



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ciena Collaborates with CablevisiÃ³n Argentina

Fujitsu Takes Over TrueNet Communications

Ciena to Acquire TeraXion

Ericsson Renders Services to 5G Network Trials



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Ciena Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Tellabs, Inc. (US)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Mobile Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Fixed Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Fixed Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: US 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

LTE Transition and 5G Moves Offer Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Canadian Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Business Models Witness Strategic Shift towards Outsourcing

Increasing Digital Consumption to Shape Demand for Outsourcing

Value Added Offerings Gain Importance over Cost Savings

Complete Solution Providers to Gain Popularity

Market Forces Determine Level of Outsourcing

Uptrend in Mobile Network Services Underpins Revenue Growth

Table 21: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: European 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Increased Need to Enhance Network Efficiency Builds Momentum

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: French Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: French 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Mobile Networks Drive Momentum

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: German Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: German 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Mobile Networks Lead Fixed Networks in Network Outsourcing

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: UK 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 40: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Spanish Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 43: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Russian Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Lucrative Market for Network Outsourcing

Ongoing Expansion in Regional ICT Sector Creates Conducive Environment

Mobile Phone Operators: Leading the Charge in Network Outsourcing Market

Cost Savings Drive Demand for Network Outsourcing Model

Changing Market Conditions Drive Operators to Network Outsourcing

Overview of Select Regional Markets

China

India

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Latin America: An Upcoming Market for Network Outsourcing

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Expenditure in US$ Million for Years 2009 Through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Network Outsourcing by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Mobile Network and Fixed Network Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 34) The United States (13) Japan (3) Europe (8) - France (1) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443620



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telecom-network-outsourcing-industry-300671705.html