Global Telecom Order Management Market Report 2021: Market is Driven by AI, Machine Learning, & Big Data Analytics Solutions - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Order Management Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By Product Type, By Network Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom Order Management Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.



The Global Telecom Order Management Market is driven by the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, big data analytics solution, among others. Additionally, telecom order management helps organizations to manage their services and improve customer satisfaction and experience.



Furthermore, associated benefits such as affordability, increase in uptime of various services, centralized platform, among others are expected to propel the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals to manage the orders can hamper the growth of the market through 2026. Besides, lack of standardization can further impede the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Telecom Order Management Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, product type, network type, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their affordability, faster deployment and ease of use.



Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the associated benefits of cloud such as flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, auto-update feature, large data storage capabilities, among others. Based on organization size, the market can be spilt into large enterprises and SMEs.



The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the capabilities of these enterprises to invest heavily on infrastructural development activities. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into customer order management, service order management and service inventory management. The customer order management is expected to dominate the market on account of its cost effectiveness and role in overall efficiency improvement.



Regionally, the Global Telecom Order Management Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall telecom order management market owing to the ongoing digital transformation in countries like China and India. Additionally, the growing demand for managed IT services further fuels the market growth in the region.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Telecom Order Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Telecom Order Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.4. By Product Type (Customer Order Management, Service Order Management and Service Inventory Management)

6.2.5. By Network Type (Wireline v/s Wireless)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Telecom Order Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By Product Type

7.2.5. By Network Type

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Telecom Order Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By Product Type

8.2.5. By Network type

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Telecom Order Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By Product Type

9.2.5. By Network Type

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Telecom Order Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Deployment Mode

10.2.3. By Organization Size

10.2.4. By Product Type

10.2.5. By Network Type

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Telecom Order Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Deployment Mode

11.2.3. By Organization Size

11.2.4. By Product Type

11.2.5. By Network Type

11.2.6. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. IBM Corporation

14.2. Oracle Corporation

14.3. Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.

14.4. Ericsson Inc

14.5. Fujitsu Limited

14.6. Pegasystems Inc.

14.7. Infosys Limited

14.8. Wipro Limited

14.9. Comarch SA

14.10. Cerillion PLC



15. Strategic Recommendations



