Global Telecom System Integration Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of IoT in the Telecom Industry is One Driver of the Projected $25.16 Billion Market

The telecom system integration market is expected to grow from USD 16.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 25.16 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

This market is majorly driven by an increasing need to cope with the cloud and migration activities undertaken by telecom vendors. The rapid advancements in the cloud have encouraged telecom vendors to embrace cloud-based solutions and migrate their workload to the cloud. This has created a need for telecom system integration expertise to seamlessly integrate their network and IT infrastructure with advanced cloud solutions. However, high implementation and maintenance cost along with excess time consumption may affect the growth of telecom system integration service.

Service assurance solutions facilitate telecom companies and communication service providers to pro-actively detect network-related issues thus reducing the time required to resolve the issues. This solution has been largely adopted by telecom companies and communication service providers to reduce the impact of network issues on customer service. The high adoption of this solution has subsequently led to the high market size of service assurance segment in the OSS application. Service assurance enables telecom companies and communication service providers to deliver high quality service to their customers by detecting and resolving service issues.



The on-premises deployment type is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as telecom vendors have a ready infrastructure and in-house teams to manage network and IT infrastructure, they prefer deploying advanced solutions on-premises. Due to the preference for on-premises solutions, the on-premises segment is estimated to hold the major share of the market. However, the on-premises segment is expected to grow at a slower rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions.



North America is considered as a major market for telecom system integrators, as the region is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. APAC provides growth opportunities for telecom system integration vendors during the forecast period, considering the increasing commercial investments from telecom companies and communication service providers in the emerging economies in the region. Telecom companies and communication service providers have been keen on exploring untapped opportunities in the APAC region, thus providing opportunities for telecom system integrators.



Major telecom system integration service providers include IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), Tech Mahindra (India), Huawei (China), Wipro (India), Infosys (India), DXC Technology (US), Cognizant (US), HCL (India), Syntel (US), and Stixis Technologies (US).



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cloud and Network Integration

5.2.1.2 Lack of In-House Expertise

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of IoT in the Telecom Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation Costs and More Time Consumption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Faster Pace of Technological Advancements

5.2.3.2 Fierce Competition in the Telecom Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Affecting Data Timeliness



