Global Telecommunications & Networks Market Report (2023-2028): Increasing Commercialization of 5G Networks Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecommunications & Networks Market (2023-2028) by Type, Transmission, End Use, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telecommunications & Networks Market is estimated to be USD 1.78 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.34 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.60%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Commercialization of 5G Networks

Rising Adoption of Software Defined Network (SDN) Infrastructure

Rising Smartphone Penetration

Extensive Usage of LTE Technology in Smart Cities Applications

Restraints

Switching Costs of Customers

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Private LTE Networks

Increasing Demand for Data Centre Consolidation and Server Virtualization

Challenges

Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

Lack of Standardization in Spectrum Allocation



Market Segmentations



The Global Telecommunications & Networks Market is segmented based on Type, Transmission, End Use, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Fixed Voice Services, Fixed Internet Access Services, Mobile Voice Services, Mobile Data Services, Pay TV Services, and Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services.

By Transmission, the market is classified into Wireline and Wireless.

By End Use, the market is classified into Consumer/Residential, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, Education, BFSI, Energy and utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, and O&G and Mining.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Telecommunications & Networks Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Telecommunications & Networks Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Telecommunications & Networks Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Telecommunications & Networks Market, By Type



7 Global Telecommunications & Networks Market, By Transmission



8 Global Telecommunications & Networks Market, By End Use



9 Americas' Telecommunications & Networks Market



10 Europe's Telecommunications & Networks Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Telecommunications & Networks Market



12 APAC's Telecommunications & Networks Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Alcatel Lucent

AT&T, Inc.

Bharati Airtel Ltd.

BT Group plc

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corp Ltd.

Cisco System, Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Deutsche Telekom Ag

IMB Corp.

Juniper Networks

KDDI Corp.

KT Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT)

Orange SA

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a8vpu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets