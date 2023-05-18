Global Telecommunications Service Providers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Study Featuring Avanseus, Globe Telecom, Orange Business, Subex, Telefonica Tech, & Vodafone Idea

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Growth Opportunities for Telecommunications Service Providers in Artificial Intelligence (AI)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the role of AI in the telecommunications services industry. Due to declining revenue from core telecom services, telecommunications service providers (telcos) are broadening their operations and leveraging AI to transform telecom services and create significant business value.

The publisher identifies telcos using AI to enhance network operations, customer experience, and sales and marketing services and increase their product and service portfolio. With the rising deployment of the 5G network and edge infrastructure capabilities, telcos are pivotal in offering industry vertical solutions as part of their Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) enterprise solutions.

The report also highlights the role of telcos in monetizing consumer data for enterprise customers and offering advertising and marketing services that utilize consumer and network data.

It identifies growth drivers that will facilitate AI adoption in the telecommunications industry. Notably, the study mentions several growth opportunities, such as AI advisory services, industry/vertical-specific use cases, and conversational AI solutions that market participants can explore.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on AI in the Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Industry Challenges and New Opportunities

Impact of AI in Telecommunications Business

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunities for AI in Telecom Business Functions

AI for Enhancing Operations: Industry Examples

Network Operations

Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience

New Product/Services Development: AIoT Solutions

New Product/Services Development: Data Monetization

New Product/Services Development: Digital Advertising

4. Companies to Watch

Avanseus

Globe Telecom

Orange Business

Subex

Telefonica Tech

Vodafone Idea

5. Way Forward

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Conversational Chatbot Solutions

