Global Telecommunications Service Providers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Study Featuring Avanseus, Globe Telecom, Orange Business, Subex, Telefonica Tech, & Vodafone Idea

This report examines the role of AI in the telecommunications services industry. Due to declining revenue from core telecom services, telecommunications service providers (telcos) are broadening their operations and leveraging AI to transform telecom services and create significant business value.

The publisher identifies telcos using AI to enhance network operations, customer experience, and sales and marketing services and increase their product and service portfolio. With the rising deployment of the 5G network and edge infrastructure capabilities, telcos are pivotal in offering industry vertical solutions as part of their Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) enterprise solutions.

The report also highlights the role of telcos in monetizing consumer data for enterprise customers and offering advertising and marketing services that utilize consumer and network data.

It identifies growth drivers that will facilitate AI adoption in the telecommunications industry. Notably, the study mentions several growth opportunities, such as AI advisory services, industry/vertical-specific use cases, and conversational AI solutions that market participants can explore.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on AI in the Telecommunications Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Industry Challenges and New Opportunities
  • Impact of AI in Telecommunications Business
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities for AI in Telecom Business Functions
  • AI for Enhancing Operations: Industry Examples
  • Network Operations
  • Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience
  • New Product/Services Development: AIoT Solutions
  • New Product/Services Development: Data Monetization
  • New Product/Services Development: Digital Advertising

4. Companies to Watch

  • Avanseus
  • Globe Telecom
  • Orange Business
  • Subex
  • Telefonica Tech
  • Vodafone Idea

5. Way Forward

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Vertical Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 2: AI Advisory and Implementation Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Conversational Chatbot Solutions

