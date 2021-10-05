Global Telehealth Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele-and digital communication technologies. It is also used by medical practitioners for various telemedicine services (consultation, mentoring and monitoring), for the training of medical staff, administrative meetings and imparting medical education. These services are usually provided using video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic transmission of data and remote patient monitoring (RPM). These solutions enable healthcare providers to offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information and communication technologies (ICT) and facilitate patients to get appropriate medical attention without traveling.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and the expanding demand for home monitoring devices, are also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of telehealth systems in the field of cardiology, radiology and online consultation for the treatment of various medical ailments, such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), that require continual medical supervision.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of health monitoring smartphone applications and user-friendly systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Patients across the globe are using various wearable devices, such as smartwatches and bands, to keep a regular check on blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns and chronic pain in the body. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and telecommunication technologies, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global telehealth market to grow at a CAGR of around 39% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., American Well Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric), Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Teladoc Health Inc., etc.



