Global Telehealth Market Opportunity Analysis 2023: Virtual Visits, Remote Patient Monitoring, Digital Therapeutics, Personal Emergency Response System Unlock Potential

Telehealth is gaining popularity as it saves healthcare costs and hospital travel time. It is convenient for consumers, especially the elderly and disabled, to access services from home. Healthcare organizations have been facing skilled workforce shortages and clinician burnout across the world, leading to burdened healthcare systems.

Telehealth reduces the burden by shifting primary and non-emergency in-person visits to virtual channels. Disparities in healthcare accessibility across geographies are a critical challenge as large populations from developing regions lack access to basic healthcare and medicine.

Telehealth supports healthcare across underserved regions where physicians are scarce. Virtual visits, remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics (DTx), and personal emergency response systems (PERS) are recording consistent growth due to their critical role in addressing patient and provider challenges. Providers reluctant to embrace virtual visits adopted it during the pandemic and are now focusing on developing those capabilities.

RPM is considered an effective tool in chronic disease management and holds immense potential to revolutionize the entire practice. Provider organizations, such as hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and group practices, prefer DTx solutions to control patient care cost and quality before visits and after discharge.

The PERS segment will witness consistent growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising awareness among end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telehealth Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key 2023 Trends in Telehealth

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Defining and Segmenting the Telehealth Solutions Market

Application Areas Across the Care Continuum

Segmentation by Solution

Segmentation by Geography

Virtual Visit Elements - Telehealth Market

Key Competitors in Global Telehealth Solutions

Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup - Telehealth Market

Introduction of Digital Therapeutics Solutions

Telehealth Vendor Business Model

Telehealth Vendor Business Models Comparison

Vendor Value Propositions to Watch by Region

Comparison of Healthcare Delivery Models

Product/Service Lifecycle Analysis2023

Customer Voice and Consumer Trends 2022

Telehealth to Combat Burning Healthcare Challenges

Global Usage Trajectory

End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Care at Home Gains Attention

Telehealth - Patient Data and Data-sharing Policies

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Solution

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Analysis of Attractiveness of Telehealth Solutions Result

Regional Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping

North America - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping

- Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping Europe - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping

- Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping Asia-Pacific - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping

- Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping RoW - Telehealth Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Virtual Visits

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Virtual Visits - Segment Trends

5. Remote Patient Monitoring

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

RPM - Segment Trends

6. Digital Therapeutics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Digital Therapeutics - Segment Trends

7. Personal Emergency Response System

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Personal Emergency Response System - Segment Trends

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Telehealth at Alternative Care Sites

Growth Opportunity 2: Value-based Care

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G to be a Key Enabler for Telehealth

Growth Opportunity 4: Autism

Growth Opportunity 5: Convergence of Telehealth Tools

