Global Telehealth Market Report 2023: Featuring Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Tunstall Healthcare Among Others

The future of the telehealth market looks promising with opportunities in the teledermatology, teleradiology, telecardiology, and telepathology.

The telehealth market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing healthcare cost, aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, and increasing utilization of connected devices.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the telehealth market, then read this report.



The study includes the telehealth market size and forecast for the telehealth market through 2024, segmented by application, mode of delivery, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Teledermatology

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Telepathology

Others

By Mode of Delivery [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Some of the features of 'Telehealth Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include: -

Market size estimates: Telehealth market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Market size by application, mode of delivery, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Telehealth market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for telehealth in the telehealth market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, telehealth in the telehealth market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the telehealth market by application (teledermatology, teleradiology, telecardiology, telepathology, and others), mode of delivery (web-based, cloud-based, and on premise), end use industry (providers, payers, and patients), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World) Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the telehealth market? What are the business risks and threats to the telehealth market? What are emerging trends in this telehealth market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the telehealth market? What are the new developments in the telehealth market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this telehealth market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this telehealth area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in telehealth market?

