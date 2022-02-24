Global Telehealth Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 61,385.1 Million By 2028, at a CAGR of 30.5% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Telehealth market accounted for USD 7,321.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 61,385.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Read Market Research Report "Telehealth Market By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Mode of Delivery Type (Web-based, Cloud based, On-premise), By End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028."

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Telehealth market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Telehealth market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Telehealth market on a global level.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has created opportunities for telehealth solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. Moreover, telehealth represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.

Growth Factors:

Rising incidences of chronic ailments along with hefty expenditure on healthcare activities are the key factors stimulating the demand for telehealth services. Apart from this, telecommunications sector is witnessing a paradigm shift through the launch of new technologies and this will enable massive expansion of telehealth market over the forthcoming years.

Component Type Segment Analysis Preview:

Based on Component Type, the global Telehealth market is segmented into services, hardware, and software. Among these component type, the demand for hardware is relatively higher and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.

Report Scope:

The Global Telehealth Market is segmented as follows:

Telehealth Market: By Component Type Outlook (2021-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Telehealth Market: By Mode of Delivery Type Outlook (2021-2028)

Web-based

Cloud based

On-premise

Telehealth Market: By End User Outlook (2021-2028)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

Telehealth Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Telehealth Market:

Philips Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic plc

Medvivo Group Ltd.

Tunstall Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Cerner Corp.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Teladoc Health, Inc.

American Well

Doctor on Demand

GlobalMed

MDLive

Others.

