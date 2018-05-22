Global Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022: Key Players are McKesson, Philips, GE, Cerner, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, Cisco Systems & Medtronic

The market for telemedicine was valued at US$ 29.6 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during 2017-2022. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and shortage of physicians amongst others.

Telemedicine technology is a game changer for the healthcare industry, as it brings healthcare directly into patient's doorstep. Telemedicine makes use of electronic technologies, such as email, smart phones, and video conferencing, for exchanging the medical information of the patient. This technology has helped the healthcare providers to extend their services to remote areas effectively.

Furthermore, this technology is also extensively being used for elderly population as well as for people who are unable to reach healthcare provider due to inability to walk or chronic disease. Consultations through video calling, transferring medical images, and vital signs monitoring amongst others are the major applications of telemedicine.

The report provides insights about various factors that are affecting the growth of the markets. Furthermore, the report also includes the major trends and opportunities that will propel the industry's growth.

This high share is attributed to relative high adoption of technology in the market coupled with higher government support. The Asia Pacific market is poised to witness the highest growth owing to increasing focus of players in this region.

Overall, the report provides an extensive information and rational analysis of the global telemedicine market. A separate section is devoted to the major mergers & acquisitions that have taken place in the past few years. The report concludes with detailed business profiles along with strength and weakness of some of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Medtronic plc.

In addition, the report elucidates key developments of players related to telemedicine, which will enable clients to formulate market strategies and assess the opportunity areas in key geographies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Telemedicine: An Introduction



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Enabling Remote Patient Monitoring

4.1.2 Combating Doctor Shortages with Telemedicine

4.1.3 Strong Government Support in the US

4.1.4 Ability of Telemedicine to Reduce Healthcare Cost

4.1.5 Rising Adoption of Tele-health in Developed Economies

4.1.6 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.7 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.2.2 Legality, Privacy, and Security Concerns

4.2.3 Relatively Low Adoption of Telemedicine in Developing Countries

4.2.4 Lack of Proper Regulatory Framework

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS)

4.3.2 Video Diagnostic Consultation

4.3.3 Remote Cardiac Services

4.3.4 More ACOs Using Technology to Improve Care and Cut Costs

4.3.5 Expanding Reimbursement and Payment Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Number of Retail Clinics and Employer Onsite Health Centers

4.4.2 Emergence of Remote Clinical Enterprises



5. Global Telemedicine Market



6. Global Telemedicine Market by End-Users

6.1 Global Telehospital/Teleclinic Market

6.1.1 Global Telehospital/Teleclinic Market by Specialty

6.1.1.1 Teleradiology

6.1.1.2 Telecardiology

6.1.1.3 Telepsychiatry

6.1.1.4 Telepathology

6.1.1.5 Teledermatology

6.1.1.6 Others

6.2 Global Tele-home Market



7. Global Telemedicine Market by Component

7.1 Services

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Telecom & Networking



8. Global Telemedicine Market by Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)



9. Mergers & Acquisitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1 McKesson Corporation

10.2 Philips Healthcare

10.3 GE Healthcare Ltd.

10.4 Cerner Corporation

10.5 IBM

10.6 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

10.7 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

10.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.9 Medtronic plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kggkjf/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telemedicine-market-outlook-to-2022-key-players-are-mckesson-philips-ge-cerner-ibm-honeywell-life-care-solutions-amd-global-telemedicine-cisco-systems--medtronic-300652911.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

