Global Telemedicine Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2026: IoMT - The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Telemedicine Market to Reach US$178 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telemedicine estimated at US$36.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$178 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is influenced by trends such as growth in chronic diseases in BRIC countries, rise in telecommunication, and demand from rural areas for improved health care facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a major surge in the global market for telemedicine.

Outbreak of coronavirus was widespread, which led to a significant positive impact on market demand, throughout 2020 when online consultation for various health queries became the norm. Going forward, nations would continue to embrace telemedicine processes in a major way in the form of a critical step towards reducing overall healthcare cost.

Another important factor that would drive market for telemedicine going forward would be the increasing prevalence of autism, epilepsy, PD, Alzheimer's and such other neurological disorders. Growing geriatric population is another important growth promoting factor for the market.

Other factors promoting growth for the telemedicine market at the global level are the inherent advantages including reduced diagnosis variations, better clinical management as well as effective delivery of care through improved access to and also quality of healthcare services.



Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.4% CAGR to reach US$162.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 32% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Telemedicine market. Telemedicine software and electronic communications enables healthcare providers treat patients through video conferencing using a smart phone, thus eliminating the need for patient's in-person physical consultation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026

The Telemedicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.47% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 36.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.4% and 27.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America accounts for bigger share of the telemedicine market owing to the rising usage of high-speed Internet and widespread adoption of smart devices. Convenience, access to care, favorable cost and reimbursement, and quality of care are the major factors driving demand for telemedicine.

Europe represents the second major regional market, and is driven by robust impetus from governmental initiatives. Growing interest in telemedicine and rising penetration of smart devices favor the prospects for telemedicine in Asia-Pacific region.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Telemedicine

Telemedicine Advantages

Types of Procedures Supported by Telemedicine

Benefits for Patients & Providers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

COVID-19 Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Covid-19 Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Market for Telemedicine Surges amid the Pandemic

Telemedicine Boom Triggered by COVID-19

US and Europe Dominate the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth Mobile/web Delivery Segment Dominates the Market

Hardware Segment Leads the Global Telemedicine Market

Market Outlook

Competition

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Evolution in Telecommunication Technology Steers Telemedicine Market

Aging Population Drives the Market Growth

Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases Drives Telemedicine Market

Looming Physician Shortage to Drive the Need for Telemedicine

Evolving Reimbursement Laws and Policies

Emerging Trends in Telemedicine

Emphasis on Telemedicine Widens among Insurance Firms

Telemedicine Gains Traction among Physicians

Telehealth in Home Care

Advanced Technologies and Rapidly Growing Telemedicine

Smartphones & Cloud Access Bring Forward a Collaborative Foundation

Remote Patient Monitoring: A Key Benefit of Telemedicine

Telemedicine in Disaster Management

Diverse Healthcare Markets Open Up

Telecardiology Witnesses Increased Popularity

Telemonitoring Services Gain Grounds

Decentralization of Healthcare

Technology Trends in Telecommunication Drives Telemedicine Market

Video Telemedicine Market Gains Ground

Developing Countries Healthcare Systems Demand Directions in Video Telemedicine services

Transforming Remote Health Care Amenities by Increasing Awareness on Video Telemedicine

Video Chat Applications Garner Acceptance Among Patients in Emergency

IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution

Telemedicine Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand

Software and Video Call Tools are Favorite among Corporate Class

