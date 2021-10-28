Global Telemedicine Markets to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Telepathology, Teleradiology, TeleICU, Teleconsultation, Telepscychiatry, Others), By Mode, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global telemedicine market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The global telemedicine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others.

This has drastically increased the global patient pool suffering from these diseases. Hence, increasing the healthcare costs, which has led to a shift towards virtual consultation, thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years.



The global telemedicine market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application, mode, end user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

Hardware usually includes desktops, webcams, microphones, laptops, among others, which lay the foundation of telemedicine service. The hardware used in telemedicine abide to certain conditions that are required for its competent functioning. Based on mode, the market can be grouped into real-time, store and forward, others.

The telehospitals segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years attributable to the increasing adoption and application of telemedicine in hospitals & clinics for treatment of chronic diseases. This also enables cost saving to a greater extent.

Based on application, the market can be fragmented into telepathology, teleradiology, teleicu, teleconsultation, telepscychiatry, others. The telepathology segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the timely and quick pathological assessment it offers.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the telemedicine market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising medical tourism in the region



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global telemedicine market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global telemedicine market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global telemedicine market based on component, deployment mode, application, mode, end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global telemedicine market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global telemedicine market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global telemedicine market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global telemedicine market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global telemedicine market.

Major players operating in the global telemedicine market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amwell Corporation

Teladoc Health Inc.

Advanced Monitored Caregiving, Inc.

Orange Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Corporation

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Chiron Health Inc.

Resideo Technologies Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Telemedicine Market, By Component

Hardware

BP Monitor

Blood Glucose Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

ECG Monitors

Cameras

Display Monitors

Others

Software

Service

Tele-Consulting

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Education

Tele-Training

Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Telemedicine Market, By Application

Telepathology

Teleradiology

TeleICU

Teleconsultation

Telepscychiatry

Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By Mode

Real-Time

Store and Forward

Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0n07f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

