Global Telemedicine Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Physician Shortages Ignite Demand for Telemedicine Solutions Worldwide

The global Telemedicine market, in the wake of the transformative post-COVID-19 business landscape, marked an impressive valuation of US$60.1 Billion in 2022.

As the world continues to adapt to new norms, this market is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, projected to expand to a substantial size of US$523.1 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31% during the comprehensive analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report delves into the various segments, with Software & Services being a focal point. This sector is anticipated to achieve a noteworthy CAGR of 30.3%, culminating in a valuation of US$361.6 Billion by the close of the analysis timeline. In tandem with the ongoing post-pandemic recovery efforts, the Hardware segment's growth outlook has been re-evaluated, now projected to embrace a revised CAGR of 32.9% for the upcoming eight-year span.

In the United States, the Telemedicine market's worth is estimated at US$19.5 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to surge forward, aiming for a projected market size of US$53.8 Billion by 2030. This achievement will be underpinned by a compelling CAGR of 36.9% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Additional geographic markets of note include Japan and Canada, both projected to exhibit substantial growth rates of 27.1% and 28%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to sustain a commendable CAGR of approximately 29.8%, reflecting its progressive stance in the global Telemedicine landscape.

COVID-19 Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Covid-19 Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by Covid-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$ Million) for the Year 2020

Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models of Remote Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics Subsystems Supporting Smart Wearables: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Evolution in Telecommunication Technology Steers Telemedicine Market

Aging Population Drives the Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases Drives Telemedicine Market

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Telemedicine: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Looming Physician Shortage to Drive the Need for Telemedicine

Evolving Reimbursement Laws and Policies

Emerging Trends in Telemedicine

Emphasis on Telemedicine Widens among Insurance Firms

Telemedicine Gains Traction among Physicians

Telehealth in Home Care

Advanced Technologies and Rapidly Growing Telemedicine

Smartphones & Cloud Access Bring Forward a Collaborative Foundation

Remote Patient Monitoring: A Key Benefit of Telemedicine

Telemedicine in Disaster Management

Diverse Healthcare Markets Open Up

Telecardiology Witnesses Increased Popularity

Telemonitoring Services Gain Grounds

Decentralization of Healthcare

Technology Trends in Telecommunication Drives Telemedicine Market

Video Telemedicine Market Gains Ground

Developing Countries Healthcare Systems Demand Directions in Video Telemedicine services

Transforming Remote Health Care Amenities by Increasing Awareness on Video Telemedicine

Video Chat Applications Garner Acceptance Among Patients in Emergency

IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution

Telemedicine Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand

Telemedicine Market Analysis

