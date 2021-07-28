Global Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Report 2021-2027 - Physical Healthcare Facilities are Focusing their Attention on New Models of Care that Avoid Physical Contact

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine: Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Analysis, Market Shares, and Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Systems represent the next generation automation of getting people to access a physician virtually.

Physical healthcare facilities are focusing their attention on new models of care that avoid physical contact between clinician and patient. For clinicians, video consultation allows them to treat more patients more efficiently. Patients can see their physicians while they are relaxed at home.

By leveraging a Virtual Healthcare Delivery care plan automation platform, healthcare teams can monitor patients at home and automatically receive regular updates on the patients' symptoms. An auto-updated triage dashboard helps the care team prioritize patients so that the nurses can focus their time on the neediest cases.

Wearable telemetry can support wellness initiatives by physicians in a community setting. Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Systems support the transfer of the 600 million primary care visits each year in the US, much more globally to telemedicine. There has been a dramatic shift to virtual care, with 60% of patients using some telemedicine in 2020, up from 2% in 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

1. VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE DELIVERY: MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Care Plan Automation Platform

1.1.1 CDC Virtual Visits

1.2 COVID-19 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Visits

1.2.1 CMS Reimbursement

1.3 COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium

1.3.1 Healthcare System Rapidly Deploying Virtual Workflows

2. TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE DELIVERY MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS

2.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Driving Forces

2.2 Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Shares

2.2.1 Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market

2.3 Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Forecasts

2.4 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Services Market Segment

2.5 Telemedicine Remote Video Care Delivery

2.6 ICU & Chronic Conditions Monitoring Telemedicine

2.6.1 Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Shares

2.6.2 ICU & Chronic Conditions Telemedicine Market Forecasts, Dollars, Worldwide, 2021-2027

2.6.3 Telemedicine Wearable and Handheld Devices

2.6.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Impact Tele-Medicine Segment

2.7 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Video Conferencing

2.8 Virtual Visits

2.8.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Benefits

2.8.2 Remote Testing

2.8.3 Virtual Healthcare and Chronic Conditions

2.8.4 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Home Monitoring

2.9 Remote Prescription and Virtual Visits Market Forecasts

2.10 Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Platform and Services Market Forecasts

2.11 Remote Patient Monitoring Insurance Coverage

2.12 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Prices

2.12.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Virtual Healthcare Delivery Billing

2.12.2 Major Private Payers All Cover Virtual Healthcare Delivery

2.13 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Regional Analysis

2.13.1 US

2.13.2 Australia

2.13.3 Japan

3 MAJOR PARTICIPANTS AND CONSOLIDATION OF VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE DELIVERY: MARKET OPPORTUNITY

3.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery

3.2 Epic

3.3 Zoom

3.4 Cisco WebEx

3.5 Google Skype

3.6 Amazon

3.7 Wisconsin Making Virtual Healthcare Delivery More Accessible

3.8 FCC Actions

3.8.1 $200M COVID-19 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Program

4. VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY AND HEALTHCARE COVERAGE

4.1 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Policy Changes

4.2 Testing Methods/Platforms

4.2.1 Serology Tests

4.3 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Security and HIPAA

4.4 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Insurance Coverage

4.4.1 Arizona

4.4.2 Florida

5. VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE DELIVERY COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Hicuity Care

5.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

5.3 AMC Health

5.4 A&D Medical

5.5 AMD Global Virtual Healthcare Delivery

5.6 American Well

5.7 Canfield Scientific

5.8 Canon USA

5.9 CareClix

5.10 Care Innovations

5.11 Avizia/Carena

5.12 Cerner

5.13 Cisco/WebEX

5.14 Doctor Anywhere Medical Advisory Clinic

5.15 Doctor on Demand

5.16 EPIC

5.17 ID Solutions

5.18 InTouch Technologies

5.19 Lumen

5.20 McKesson

5.21 MDAligne

5.22 MDlive

5.23 Medtronic

5.24 Medweb

5.25 Microsoft

5.26 Philips

5.27 PlushCare

5.28 StatDoctors

5.29 Teladoc Health (TDOC)

5.30 Yale Medicine Telehealth

5.31 Zoom

5.32 Epic Customer Base

5.33 BioTelemetry

5.34 Forward

5.35 Resideo Life Care Solutions

