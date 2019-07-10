Global Telepathology Service Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 12.2% by 2027 Owing to Increasing Demand for Telepathology Services From Developing Countries: Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telepathology services, an innovative telecommunication and digital technology, is massively supplementing the growth of healthcare delivery systems. Lack of skilled physicians coupled with limited investment towards healthcare industry is restricting the growth of telepathology service market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), an approximate of 24% of the global disease burden is observed in African countries, wherein they have access to only 3% of the total healthcare workers along with a minute share, about 1% of the global financial resources in the form of investments towards healthcare. This presents potential growth opportunities for telepathology service vendors in the region and also for the global market participants. SRL Diagnostics, an India-based pathology service provider, has identified the shortcomings of the industry including lengthy turnaround time, lack of sub-specialty professionals and trained personnel in the developing regions, and is proactively promoting telepathology services. The company is constantly investing in developing latest technologies and tests, thereby enabling availability of quality care across diversified geographical regions including the SAARC region, the Gulf & Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa. In terms of revenue, global telepathology service market was valued at US$ 637.61 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,786.77 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. Hence, the rising need among patients across developing nations for improved healthcare services is influencing the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=225

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global telepathology service market. The telepathology service market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Global Telepathology Service Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Region (2018)

Key Findings of the Report:

59.35% of telepathology service market was contributed by hospitals in 2018, owing to its services for disease monitoring and undertaking sub-specialists opinion for various surgical procedures.

Dynamic systems in global telepathology service market accounted for 60.20% of the overall market share, while hybrid systems is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate the most lucrative market over the forecast period owing to rising adoption coupled with growing investments into the healthcare sector across the region.

Key players functioning in telepathology service market include GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems Nussloch Gmbh, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Olympus Corporation, and UNILABS SA amongst others.

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=225

Global Telepathology Service Market

By Systems

Dynamic



Static



Hybrid

By Application

Diagnosis



Education



Research



Others

By End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Clinics



Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies



Academic Institutes



Research Organizations

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=225

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights