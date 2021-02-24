Global Telepresence Robots Markets Report 2021 - Major Companies are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Services in Order to Stay Competitive

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telepresence Robots Market By Component (Head v/s Body), By Type (Stationary v/s Mobile), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telepresence Robots Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 15% during the forecast period.



The Global Telepresence Robots Market is driven by the extensive use of these robots across various enterprises. These robots help the organizations in virtual meetings, organizing teleconferences and remote management of employees.



Also, telepresence robots help business collaborate with each other without any need of travelling thereby saving the cost for the organization. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth. Additionally, these robots provide flexibility and convenience to the users thereby propelling the market through 2026.



Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of installation and maintenance can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, technical glitches lead to operational failure thereby impeding the market growth.



The Global Telepresence Robots Market is segmented based on component, type, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into stationary and mobile. The mobile segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of their widespread application in the various sectors such as defense & security, surveillance, among others.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into education, healthcare, enterprise, homecare and others. The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic and infectious diseases but who wishes to live independently. These telepresence robots help in remote monitoring of such patients, provide them regular medicine reminders, helps them connect to doctors & nurses as per the requirement, among others.



Regionally, the Global Telepresence Robots Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall telepresence robots market owing to the early adoption of technologies in the region. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region is further propelling the market growth.



The major players operating in the Global Telepresence Robots Market are Double Robotics, Inbot Technology, Suitable Technologies, Mantaro Networks, VGo Communications, InTouch Technologies, Qihan Technology, Amy Robotics, Anybots, SuperDroid Robots and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



