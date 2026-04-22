Global Teleradiology Market Set to Reach USD 43.15 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Medical Imaging - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
Apr 22, 2026, 10:01 ET
CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the global teleradiology market is expected to reach USD 43.15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.53%.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Teleradiology Market
Pages-231
Region- 5
Countries-20
Company- 33
Segment-05
Global Teleradiology Market Report Scope:
|
Market Size (2031)
|
USD 43.15 Billion
|
Market Size (2025)
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USD 13.39 Billion
|
CAGR (2025-2031)
|
21.53 %
|
Historic Year
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2022-2024
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Base Year
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2025
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Forecast Year
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2026-2031
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Market Segmentation
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Product Type, Imaging Techniques, Applications, End-User, and Geography
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Geographic Analysis
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North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa
The teleradiology market is driven by rising healthcare demand, a shortage of radiologists, and ongoing digital transformation. A key factor is the growing gap between increasing imaging volumes and limited radiologist availability. Higher rates of chronic diseases, aging populations, and expanded screening programs continue to drive demand for diagnostic imaging globally.
Teleradiology is helping address this gap by enabling remote image interpretation and improving access to radiology services. This enables faster turnaround times and helps providers manage growing imaging workloads, especially in remote and underserved regions. Leading teleradiology companies are expanding service capabilities, investing in AI-enabled imaging, and forming strategic partnerships to improve efficiency and scale their operations globally.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report
- Product Type: The services segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70%.
- Imaging Techniques: The ultrasound segment currently holds the largest global teleradiology market share.
- Application: The cardiology segment currently holds the largest share of the global teleradiology market.
- End User: The diagnostic imaging centres show the fastest-growing CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period.
- Geography: In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of around 44% of the global teleradiology market.
AI Cuts Radiology Reporting Time from Days to Minutes
Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving into everyday teleradiology workflows, improving speed, accuracy, and efficiency in diagnostic imaging. AI-powered tools are automating image analysis, prioritizing critical cases, and enabling faster report generation.
Real-world impact is already visible. AI-enabled platforms have reduced reporting times from days to under 30 minutes in certain settings, while studies show up to an 83% reduction in X-ray turnaround time.
This is helping providers increase case throughput, reduce reporting backlogs, and manage growing imaging volumes despite ongoing radiologist shortages. As adoption expands, AI will continue to improve diagnostic accuracy and expand access to timely imaging services.
Cloud Is Enabling Scalable Teleradiology Networks
Cloud-based radiology IT is becoming the foundation for scaling teleradiology services across regions. Hospitals and imaging centers are moving to cloud-based PACS to store, access, and share imaging data more efficiently across distributed networks. This shift is not just about cost, it is enabling real-time collaboration, remote diagnostics, and the ability to handle rising imaging volumes without expanding on-site infrastructure.
Key developments include:
- Wider adoption of cloud PACS to support multi-site imaging access
- Greater scalability to manage growing diagnostic imaging volumes
- Stronger focus on data security and compliance, including standards such as HIPAA
- Increasing use of hybrid cloud models to balance performance, storage, and cost
North America Leads
In 2025, North America accounted for around 44% of the global teleradiology market share, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, telemedicine reimbursement, and digital health initiatives.
Diagnostic imaging volumes continue to rise due to aging populations, increasing chronic diseases, and broader screening programs. In the United States, imaging procedures have exceeded 1 billion annually and are growing at 3%–4% per year.
However, the radiologist workforce is expanding at a much slower rate. An aging workforce, limited training capacity, and rising burnout are creating a sustained supply–demand gap.
This imbalance is driving greater reliance on teleradiology to scale reporting capacity, reduce turnaround times, and maintain access to timely diagnostic imaging.
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Key Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips
- Agfa-Gevaert
- Radiology Partners
- Everlight Radiology
- Evidia Group
- Teleradiology Solutions
- Medica Group
- RadNet, Inc
- I-MED Radiology Network
- Siemens Healthineers
Other Company Profiles
- CloudexRadiology
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Telemedicine Clinic
- Onrad Inc
- Ramsoft
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Telerad Tech
- Statrad
- Medweb
- Webrad Technology
- 5C Network
- Doctor- Net Inc
- Nighthawk Radiology
- Vesta Teleradiology
- Mayfair Diagnostics
- Voyager Imaging
- Radmedic Group
- Speciality Teleradiology
- Real Radiology
- Nextrad Teleradiology
- Radsource LLC
- Experity
- Usarad Holdings
- Cerner
Global Teleradiology Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product Type
- Services
- General Consultation
- Nighthawk & Emergency
- Second Opinions
- Specialty/Elective Services
- Software & Hardware
Imaging Techniques
- Ultrasound
- Radiography
- CT
- MRI
- Mammography
- PET/ SPECT
- Others
Application
- Cardiology
- Orthopedic
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Gastroenterology
- Dental
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Other Applications
End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics Imaging Centers & Labs
- Ambulatory & Urgent Care Centers
- Others
Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherlands
APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Discover Connected Market Opportunities:
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029
Global Telemedicine and Digital Health Market Research Report 2026–2031
U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- Who are the major players in the global teleradiology market?
- How big is the global teleradiology market?
- Which region dominates the global teleradiology market?
- What are the key trends in the global teleradiology market?
- What is the growth rate of the global teleradiology market?
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