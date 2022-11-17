Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 472.72 Million, Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telerehabilitation systems market size is expected to grow by USD 472.72 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. This market has been segmented by product (hardware and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2022-2026

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, more than 1.5 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is another chronic disease that affects the global population. There is a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic bronchitis and asthma. Thus, the rising aging population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing disposable income are driving the adoption of advanced healthcare services such as telerehabilitation systems.

The emergence of advanced technologies is a key trend in the market. Advances in technology, such as predictive and advanced analytics, machine learning, big data, blockchain, and IoT, along with augmented and virtual reality, are expected to drive the adoption of telehealth solutions such as telerehabilitation. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, healthcare companies are adopting sensors and IoT to monitor patients and provide treatment. Such factors will create growth opportunities for the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period.

The complexities in implementation are challenging the global telerehabilitation systems market growth. The use of telerehabilitation systems requires a reliable Internet connection that can support hospital applications. However, rural areas find it difficult to adopt telerehabilitation due to a limited workforce and lack of financial resources. In addition, the lack of a dependable Internet connection makes it challenging for hospitals to offer telerehabilitation services in remote areas. These factors will impede the growth of the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/telerehabilitation-systems-market-industry-analysis

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises sensor motion-tracking systems, head-mounted displays (HMDs), and haptic devices. Sensors, along with accelerometers, gyroscopes, and other similar integral components, detect body movement.

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the telerehabilitation systems market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Companies Covered

Bridgeway Senior Healthcare

BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

CoRehab srl

DIH Group

Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL

GestureTek Health

Hinge Health Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jitrnonix

Kineto Tech Rehab SR

Koninklijke Philips NV

LiteGait

MindMaze SA

MIRA Rehab Ltd.

NeoRehab

Robert Bosch GmbH

SWORD Health Technologies Inc.

Tyromotion GmbH

Rehametrics

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now



Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (threats, challenges, drivers, opportunities, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Smart Rings Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart rings market share is expected to increase by USD 27.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (notifications, security, payment, health and wellness, and data transfer), technology (Bluetooth-enabled smart rings and NFC-enabled smart rings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Night Vision Scope Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The night vision scope market share is expected to increase by USD 275.12 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (military and civil) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Telerehabilitation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 472.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SR, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., Tyromotion GmbH, and Rehametrics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 CoRehab srl

Exhibit 98: CoRehab srl - Overview



Exhibit 99: CoRehab srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: CoRehab srl - Key offerings

10.5 DIH Group

Exhibit 101: DIH Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: DIH Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: DIH Group - Key news



Exhibit 104: DIH Group - Key offerings

10.6 Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL

Exhibit 105: Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL - Overview



Exhibit 106: Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL - Key offerings

10.7 GestureTek Health

Exhibit 108: GestureTek Health - Overview



Exhibit 109: GestureTek Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: GestureTek Health - Key offerings

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 111: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 MIRA Rehab Ltd.

Exhibit 116: MIRA Rehab Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: MIRA Rehab Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: MIRA Rehab Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 NeoRehab

Exhibit 119: NeoRehab - Overview



Exhibit 120: NeoRehab - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: NeoRehab - Key offerings

10.11 Rehametrics

Exhibit 122: Rehametrics - Overview



Exhibit 123: Rehametrics - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Rehametrics - Key offerings

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio