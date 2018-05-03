Global Tellurium Market Review 2017-2018 & 5 Year Projections to 2022

The report presents a thorough study of tellurium, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing tellurium worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.

Each country's market overview covers the following: tellurium production in the country, major manufacturers, tellurium consumption, tellurium trade.

The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including tellurium market volume predictions and prices trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD TELLURIUM INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about tellurium

1.2. Tellurium market trends

Tellurium resources globally

Tellurium production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Tellurium prices



2. TELLURIUM INDUSTRY IN CIS

2.1. Russia



3. TELLURIUM INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

3.1. Japan



4. TELLURIUM INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

4.1. Canada

4.2. USA



5. TELLURIUM INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

5.1. Peru



6. TELLURIUM INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

6.1. Production forecast, projects

6.2. Demand future trends

6.3. Consuming industries



