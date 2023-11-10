Global Temperature Management Systems Market Report 2023-2030: Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Temperature Management Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Patient Cooling Systems segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $953.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Temperature Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$563.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Temperature Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Global Temperature Management Devices Market Hampered by COVID-19, to Pick up Pace from 2021

Patient Warming Systems Dominate, Cooling Systems to Gather Notable Steam

General Surgery Holds a Major Share , Cardiology to Show Impressive Growth

, Cardiology to Show Impressive Growth The US Holds Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

to Exhibit Fastest Growth Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature management systems

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Temperature Management Systems

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births

Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E

Increasing Number of Deals among Players Present Growth Avenues

Researchers Investigate Optimal Time for Body Cooling to Improve Survival Rate and Outcome in Cardiac Arrest Patients

Therapeutic Hypothermia Holds Potential to Ameliorate Seizures in Drug-Resistant Epilepsies

Temperature Management Systems Present Effective Approach for Hyperthermia

Technological Advancements and Launches

Smiths Medical Unveils Level 1 High-Flow Convective Warmer for Temperature Control during Surgeries to Improve Outcomes

Wearable Air-Conditioning On-Skin Device to Prevent Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

Minco Introduces Self-Limiting Technology Based Thin-Film Heaters

Triad Magnetics Introduces Customized Transformers to Use across Fluid Warmers

