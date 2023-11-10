Global Temperature Management Systems Market Report 2023-2030: Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Temperature Management Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Patient Cooling Systems segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $953.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Temperature Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$563.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

  • Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being
  • Global Temperature Management Devices Market Hampered by COVID-19, to Pick up Pace from 2021
  • Patient Warming Systems Dominate, Cooling Systems to Gather Notable Steam
  • General Surgery Holds a Major Share, Cardiology to Show Impressive Growth
  • The US Holds Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth
  • Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature management systems
  • Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Temperature Management Systems
  • Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
  • Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand
  • Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
  • High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
  • Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births
  • Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E
  • Increasing Number of Deals among Players Present Growth Avenues
  • Researchers Investigate Optimal Time for Body Cooling to Improve Survival Rate and Outcome in Cardiac Arrest Patients
  • Therapeutic Hypothermia Holds Potential to Ameliorate Seizures in Drug-Resistant Epilepsies
  • Temperature Management Systems Present Effective Approach for Hyperthermia
  • Technological Advancements and Launches
  • Smiths Medical Unveils Level 1 High-Flow Convective Warmer for Temperature Control during Surgeries to Improve Outcomes
  • Wearable Air-Conditioning On-Skin Device to Prevent Exhaustion and Heat Stroke
  • Minco Introduces Self-Limiting Technology Based Thin-Film Heaters
  • Triad Magnetics Introduces Customized Transformers to Use across Fluid Warmers

