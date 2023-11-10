Global Temperature Management Systems Market Report 2023-2030: Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players

10 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET
Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Temperature Management Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Patient Cooling Systems segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $953.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Temperature Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$563.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Temperature Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being
- Global Temperature Management Devices Market Hampered by COVID-19, to Pick up Pace from 2021
- Patient Warming Systems Dominate, Cooling Systems to Gather Notable Steam
- General Surgery Holds a Major Share, Cardiology to Show Impressive Growth
- The US Holds Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature management systems
- Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Temperature Management Systems
- Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand
- Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
- High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
- Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births
- Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E
- Increasing Number of Deals among Players Present Growth Avenues
- Researchers Investigate Optimal Time for Body Cooling to Improve Survival Rate and Outcome in Cardiac Arrest Patients
- Therapeutic Hypothermia Holds Potential to Ameliorate Seizures in Drug-Resistant Epilepsies
- Temperature Management Systems Present Effective Approach for Hyperthermia
- Technological Advancements and Launches
- Smiths Medical Unveils Level 1 High-Flow Convective Warmer for Temperature Control during Surgeries to Improve Outcomes
- Wearable Air-Conditioning On-Skin Device to Prevent Exhaustion and Heat Stroke
- Minco Introduces Self-Limiting Technology Based Thin-Film Heaters
- Triad Magnetics Introduces Customized Transformers to Use across Fluid Warmers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krr3mg
