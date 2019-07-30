Global Temporary Power Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Power market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.



2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=PRN







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$298.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$314 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aggreko PLC (United Kingdom); APR Energy (USA); Ashtead Group Plc. (United Kingdom); Caterpillar, Inc. (USA); Cummins, Inc. (USA); Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (USA); Kohler Company (USA); Power Electrics Bristol Limited (United Kingdom); Rental Solutions & ; Services (UAE); Smart Energy Solutions (UAE); Speedy Hire Plc (United Kingdom); United Rentals, Inc. (USA)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=PRN



TEMPORARY POWER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Temporary Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Diesel (Fuel Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Gas (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Temporary Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Temporary Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Temporary Power Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Diesel (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Diesel (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Gas (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Gas (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Gas (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Events (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Events (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Events (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Utilities (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Mining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Mining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Manufacturing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Temporary Power Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Gas (Fuel Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 &

2025

Table 34: United States Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Temporary Power Market in the United States by Fuel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Temporary Power Historic Market Review by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Temporary Power Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Temporary Power Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 47: Temporary Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary

Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Temporary Power Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Temporary Power Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Temporary Power Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Gas (Fuel Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Temporary Power Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Temporary Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Temporary Power Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Temporary Power Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Temporary Power Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Temporary Power Market in France by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Temporary Power Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Temporary Power Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Temporary Power Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Temporary Power Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Temporary Power: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 86: Temporary Power Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Temporary Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Temporary Power Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Temporary Power Historic Market Review by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Temporary Power Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Temporary Power Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Temporary Power Market in Russia by Fuel Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Temporary Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Temporary Power Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Temporary Power Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Temporary Power Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Temporary Power Historic Market Review by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Temporary Power Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Temporary Power Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Temporary Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Temporary Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temporary Power:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 137: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Temporary Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Temporary Power Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Temporary Power Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Temporary Power Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Temporary Power Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Temporary Power in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Temporary Power Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Temporary Power Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Temporary Power Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Temporary Power Market in Brazil by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Temporary Power Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Temporary Power Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Temporary Power Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Temporary Power Historic Market by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 185: Temporary Power Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary

Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Temporary Power Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Temporary Power Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Temporary Power Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Temporary Power in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Temporary Power Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Temporary Power Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Temporary Power Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Temporary Power Market in Africa by Fuel Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



APR ENERGY

AGGREKO PLC

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC.

CATERPILLAR

CUMMINS

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS

KOHLER COMPANY

POWER ELECTRICS BRISTOL LIMITED

RENTAL SOLUTIONS & SERVICES

SMART ENERGY SOLUTIONS

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

UNITED RESIN CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

