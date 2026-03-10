GLOBAL TENNIS ICON NICK KYRGIOS BRINGS HIS GAME TO THE PICKLR PRO TEAM

THE WORLD-RENOWN TENNIS STAR JOINS THE PICKLR, NORTH AMERICA'S PREMIER INDOOR PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE, AS AN ATHLETE AMBASSADOR AND EQUITY PARTNER

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball brand, announces that global tennis star Nick Kyrgios is joining the company as an equity partner and athlete ambassador. The Grand Slam champion's passion for pickleball makes this partnership a natural fit and adds to his growing pickleball portfolio, which already includes ownership in Vulcan and Stack Athletics.

The Picklr x Nick Kyrgios

In his new role as athlete ambassador, Kyrgios will collaborate with The Picklr to promote the brand and its mission to provide world class pickleball experiences for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Known for his electrifying playing style and irreverent personality, Kyrgios will bring that same energy to The Picklr community — appearing in co-branded content, attending Picklr events on and off the court, and engaging with members on social media to help drive awareness of the fastest-growing sport in America. His platform as a globally recognized athlete will amplify The Picklr's message that the best sport in the world should be available to everyone — from beginners picking up a paddle for the first time to competitive players chasing their next win.

"Nick Kyrgios has been someone I've admired for years — his talent, his passion, and the way he commands a court are unlike anything in sports," said Jorge Barragan, CEO and Co-Founder of The Picklr. "But beyond the athlete, Nick genuinely believes in what we're building at The Picklr, and that's what makes this partnership so powerful. Together, we're going to introduce pickleball to a global audience in a way this sport has never seen."

As part of the partnership, The Picklr will be the exclusive home of The Kyrgios, Nick's pro model pickleball paddle, from March 11-17. Following its preview at a Las Vegas media event last week, Picklr members and non-members alike will have the first opportunity to try and purchase the paddle at Picklr locations and thepicklrstore.com, before it's available anywhere else.

"When I play pickleball I enjoy it most when I am with my friends and family. It's become part of our life," said Nick Kyrgios. "And when we're at The Picklr, we're playing at a different level. The facilities, the courts, the community — it makes me a better player. When a place does that and brings people together at the same time, you know it's something special. That's why I wanted to be part of this."

Together, Kyrgios and The Picklr are set to redefine what pickleball looks like on the world stage — making the sport more accessible, more exciting, and more inclusive for players everywhere. To learn more, find a location, or get your hands on The Kyrgios paddle, visit thepicklr.com or stop by your nearest Picklr location.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

Picklr Media Assets: HERE

SOURCE The Picklr