Global Tennis Racquet Market Size to Witness Double-Digit Growth Rate During 2018 to 2023 | Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tennis Racquet Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A tennis racquet is equipment that is used to strike shuttlecock or ball in games like squash, tennis, badminton, and racquetball. It is available in several sizes, weight, and length.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of tennis racquet market are the rising awareness among populace regarding the benefits of sports, changing lifestyle, rising disposable income, and growing demand for heavy and light racquet from tennis players. However, availability of cheap substitutes and low availability of authentic products might restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Tennis racquet market is segmented based on raw material, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Aluminum, carbon fiber, and other raw materials are explored in market. The carbon fiber sector may account for the substantial market share of tennis racquet and is estimated to lead the overall market. The use of raw material used for a manufacturing tennis racquet is a major reason.

The tennis racquet market is categorized based on end-users like young users and adult users. Based on distribution channel, online retail, specialty and sports shops, discount stores, and others classify market

Tennis racquet market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, Europe may account for the substantial market share of tennis racquet and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be rising percentage of participation in tennis activities and presence of key manufacturers in the region. North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the higher CAGR in the forecast period.

The key players of tennis racquet market are online retail Yonex, Amer Sports, Tecnifibre, Babolat, HEAD, ASICS, Solinco, Dunlop Sports Group Americas, Slazenger, Gamma, PowerAngle, and ProKennex These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global Market for tennis racquet to 2023 offers detailed coverage of tennis racquet industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading tennis racquet producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the tennis racquet.

Market Segmentation:

Report contents include

Analysis of the tennis racquet market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates



Profiles on tennis racquet including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

