Global Tennis Star Serena Williams Serves Up Magical Memories at Walt Disney World Resort

News provided by

Walt Disney World

07 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams recently embarked on a magical family journey at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, Williams indulged in a variety of enchanting experiences, including enjoying some of Disney's most popular attractions.

Continue Reading
Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams serves up a magical day with endless excitement during a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. with her family. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams serves up a magical day with endless excitement during a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. with her family. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams serves up a magical day with endless excitement at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams serves up a magical day with endless excitement at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Steven Diaz, photographer)

Williams and her family explored the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT. They interacted with water in unique ways and discovered its playful personality. After that, Williams and Olympia had a special encounter with Moana where they got wayfinding lessons from the expert.

And the fun didn't stop there because Williams "came to play'' at Walt Disney World. Williams and her family went by Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom to greet Princess Tiana before having a quick chat with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse near Cinderella Castle.

"Disney is literally my favorite place to come to on the planet," Williams said of her visit. "There are just so many things to do."

Williams retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open as arguably the greatest player in women's tennis history.

Photos and video are free for editorial use only.

SOURCE Walt Disney World

Also from this source

Eastern Michigan's Brian Dooley Chosen For 2023 Disney Spirit Award

Eastern Michigan's Brian Dooley Chosen For 2023 Disney Spirit Award

Helping one's teammates is part of being a college football player. But Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Brian Dooley took that to another level,...
New Study: Disney Generates $40 Billion in Annual Economic Impact in Florida and Over Quarter of a Million Jobs

New Study: Disney Generates $40 Billion in Annual Economic Impact in Florida and Over Quarter of a Million Jobs

Walt Disney World Resort, one of the world's most visited vacation destinations, generated $40 billion in economic impact across the state and more...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.