Global Tension Control Market 2018-2022: Competition From the Unorganized Sector

The global tension control market is estimated to be USD 891.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,118.8 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.65%, from 2017 to 2022.



The increasing demand for automated tension control and the rising transition toward flexible printing & packaging from rigid packaging are driving the tension control market globally.



The tension control market has been segmented, by type, into automated and manual. The manual segment is expected to be the largest because of high capital costs of automated systems and low labor costs in the Asia Pacific region in the packaging industry.



The tension control market has been segmented, by component, into load cell/force transducers, clutch, brake, controller, diameter sensor, dancer roller, and others. The others segment includes amplifiers, wiring, indicators, and retrofits. The load cell/force transducer segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth in automated tension control in the paper processing and aluminum industry, combined with the increasing demand for flexible packaging machinery in the food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for load cell/force transducer.



The tension control market has been segmented, by application, into paper & corrugated, flexible printing & packaging, metal & foil and others. The others segment includes textile, nonwoven, printed electronics, and rubber. The flexible printing & packaging segment is estimated to hold the largest market share by 2022. The transition toward flexible printing & packaging from rigid packaging, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sector in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is expected to drive the market for tension control.



Tension Control Market



The tension control market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the tension control market during the forecast period. The increase in the manufacturing and imports of printing & packaging machinery along with the transition toward flexible printing & packaging in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors is the key factor driving the tension control market in the Asia Pacific region.



The major factor restraining the growth of the tension control market is the high initial cost required to set up and install tension control equipment, particularly automated tension control in the paper processing and flexible printing & packaging industries. The restraining factor is particularly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region, where small-scale packaging industry has a considerable share.



Some of the leading players in the tension control market include Maxcess (US), Montalvo (US), Erhardt+Leimer (Germany), Nireco (Japan), Double E (US), FMS (Switzerland), and Re (Italy). New product launch is the most commonly adopted strategy by top players in the market from 2014 to 2017. It was followed by partnerships and expansions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Tension Control Market

4.2 Tension Control Market, By Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Tension Control Market, By Type & Country

4.4 Tension Control Market, By Type

4.5 Tension Control Market, By Component

4.6 Tension Control Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Tension Control

5.2.1.2 Transition Toward Flexible Packaging in the Food & Beverage Industry Creating Demand for Tension Control

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Costs Mandated

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia Pacific

5.2.3.2 Growth in the Paper Processing Industry in North America and Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Competition From the Unorganized Sector



6 Tension Control Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated

6.3 Manual



7 Tension Control Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Load Cell/Force Transducer

7.3 Clutch

7.4 Brake

7.5 Controller

7.6 Dancer Roller

7.7 Diameter Sensor

7.8 Others



8 Tension Control Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flexible Printing & Packaging

8.3 Paper & Cardboard

8.4 Metal & Foil

8.5 Others



9 Tension Control Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.3.1 Partnerships

10.3.2 Expansion

10.3.3 New Product Developments



11 Company Profiles



Cleveland Motion Controls

Comptrol

Double E

Dover Flexo Electronics

Erhardt+Leimer

FMS

Maxcess

Montalvo

Nexen

Nireco

Owecon

RE Controlli Industrali

