Global Terahertz Radiation Systems Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.89 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.9%

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terahertz Radiation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terahertz radiation systems market is expected to reach $1.89 billion in 2028 from $795.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 18.9%.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global THz radiation systems market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023-2028.

Market values have been estimated based on the triangulation method using parameters such as total revenue of THz radiation systems providers, primary interview results, and secondary white paper information.

The report covers the market for THz radiation systems with regard to the end-user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for THz radiation systems in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028.

THz radiation devices for biomedical spectroscopy and imaging can produce and detect electromagnetic waves in pulsed or continuous wave (CW) forms.

Numerous opportunities are presented by advancements in THz device technology, including the creation of THz pulse for spectroscopy applications using a NIR laser, submicron scale lithography, low loss waveguide circuits, and silicon micromachining, which is used for compact and integrated packing.



THz devices and systems can speed up the development of in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs), which enable quick disease detection from sample specimens like body fluid, blood, or breath and are capable of quickly differentiating minute amounts of specimen, such as proteins, nucleic acids, or different metabolites, at the molecular level.

THz radiation equipment is also widely utilized for imaging cancer tissues, since early cancer detection increases survival rates and lowers the dangers associated with difficult surgery combined with more advanced-stage cancer treatments.

Companies Mentioned

AB Millimetre

Advantest Corp.

Agiltron Inc.

Alpes Lasers SA

Applied Research and Photonics Inc.

Becker Photonik GmbH

Bridge12 Technologies Inc.

Broadband Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Canon Inc.

Coherent Inc.

EMCORE Corp.

Gentec Electro-Optics Inc.

Innovative Photonic Solutions Inc.

Insight Product Co.

Longwave Photonics LLC

M Squared Lasers Ltd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Menlo Systems GmbH

Microtech Instruments Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

NP Photonics

Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd.

QMC Instruments Ltd.

Sciencetech Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Tera

Teraphysics Corp.

TeraSense Group Inc.

Teraview Ltd.

ThruVision Ltd.

TOPTICA Photonics AG

Virginia Diodes Inc.

Report Includes

55 tables and 80 additional tables

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for terahertz (THz) radiation systems and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancements that will shape the market for terahertz radiation systems as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global THz radiation systems market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of technology, application, and region

Assessment of the technological process that has been made toward bridging the terahertz gap and assessing the commercial potential of THz radiation devices over the analysis period

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for each short-listed THz technology, by application, and identifying the main prerequisites (that are still under development) for commercial success

Identification of THz applications that are most likely to achieve significant commercial sales by 2028

Review of key patent grants on terahertz radiation systems and related technologies by each major category, and new and emerging developments in the global market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Terahertz Radiation Systems: Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamic

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Thz Imaging Systems

Passive Imaging Systems

Active Imaging Systems

Thz Spectroscopes

Thz Sensors

Thz Biochips

Moisture Detectors

Radar Sensors

Thz Communication Systems

Antennas

Emitters

Modulators

Filters

Thz Computing

Waveguides

Interconnects

Transistors

Therapeutic Devices

Thz Accelerators

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Security and Public Safety

Healthcare

Cancer Therapy

Manufacturing

Scientific Research

Military

Material Characterization

Automotive

Civilian Communications

Thz High-Performance Computing Interconnects

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Total Global Value by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Funding Outlook

Small Firms Funding Thz Radiation Systems

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Granted Patents

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches and Developments

Acquisitions and Mergers

Expansions and Investments

Collaborations and Partnerships

Annual Sales

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx11hc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets