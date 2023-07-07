Global Terahertz Radiation Systems Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.89 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.9%

07 Jul, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terahertz Radiation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global terahertz radiation systems market is expected to reach $1.89 billion in 2028 from $795.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 18.9%.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global THz radiation systems market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023-2028.
Market values have been estimated based on the triangulation method using parameters such as total revenue of THz radiation systems providers, primary interview results, and secondary white paper information.
The report covers the market for THz radiation systems with regard to the end-user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for THz radiation systems in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028.
THz radiation devices for biomedical spectroscopy and imaging can produce and detect electromagnetic waves in pulsed or continuous wave (CW) forms.
Numerous opportunities are presented by advancements in THz device technology, including the creation of THz pulse for spectroscopy applications using a NIR laser, submicron scale lithography, low loss waveguide circuits, and silicon micromachining, which is used for compact and integrated packing.
THz devices and systems can speed up the development of in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs), which enable quick disease detection from sample specimens like body fluid, blood, or breath and are capable of quickly differentiating minute amounts of specimen, such as proteins, nucleic acids, or different metabolites, at the molecular level.
THz radiation equipment is also widely utilized for imaging cancer tissues, since early cancer detection increases survival rates and lowers the dangers associated with difficult surgery combined with more advanced-stage cancer treatments.
Report Includes
- 55 tables and 80 additional tables
- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for terahertz (THz) radiation systems and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancements that will shape the market for terahertz radiation systems as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global THz radiation systems market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of technology, application, and region
- Assessment of the technological process that has been made toward bridging the terahertz gap and assessing the commercial potential of THz radiation devices over the analysis period
- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for each short-listed THz technology, by application, and identifying the main prerequisites (that are still under development) for commercial success
- Identification of THz applications that are most likely to achieve significant commercial sales by 2028
- Review of key patent grants on terahertz radiation systems and related technologies by each major category, and new and emerging developments in the global market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Terahertz Radiation Systems: Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamic
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Thz Imaging Systems
- Passive Imaging Systems
- Active Imaging Systems
- Thz Spectroscopes
- Thz Sensors
- Thz Biochips
- Moisture Detectors
- Radar Sensors
- Thz Communication Systems
- Antennas
- Emitters
- Modulators
- Filters
- Thz Computing
- Waveguides
- Interconnects
- Transistors
- Therapeutic Devices
- Thz Accelerators
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Security and Public Safety
- Healthcare
- Cancer Therapy
- Manufacturing
- Scientific Research
- Military
- Material Characterization
- Automotive
- Civilian Communications
- Thz High-Performance Computing Interconnects
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Total Global Value by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Funding Outlook
- Small Firms Funding Thz Radiation Systems
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Key Granted Patents
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launches and Developments
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Expansions and Investments
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Annual Sales
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
