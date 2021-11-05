Global Terahertz Technology Market (2021 to 2028) - by Component, Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terahertz Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Type, and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The terahertz technology market is projected to reach US$ 1,841.7 million by 2028 from US$ 321.0 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.



APAC is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR of 29.7% in the terahertz technology market during 2021-2028. In developing nations such China and India, the healthcare, and food and agriculture sectors are rising at an impressive pace owing to the growing disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, high population growth, supportive government policies, and flourishing public-private partnerships. These factors are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the terahertz technology market players in APAC during the forecast period. With increasing investments in the development of the agriculture industry, the terahertz technology market in other developing regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America is also expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.



Based on component, the terahertz detectors segment held the largest share in the global terahertz technology market. Terahertz radiation falls between the microwaves and the far infrared bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. These radiations are capable of penetrating plastics, clothes, and wood; they are non-ionizing radiations, which makes them safe for humans and animals, unlike X-rays that can be harmful. Terahertz radiations are widely utilized in full body scanning machines at airports and other public places for security applications as well as in medical applications for initial cancer cell detection. Terahertz radiation falls in the frequency range of 0.1-10 THz, corresponding to wavelengths from 3 mm to 30 ?m.



The emergence and rapid spread of COVID-19 has paralyzed both developed and developing countries. A continuous surge in the count of infected patients is threatening several industries across the world. Since the majority of countries are imposing lockdown measures, whenever required, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities is resulting in a negative trend in the terahertz technology market. Key market players are restricting their investments on high-tech solutions and are rather utilizing a fair percentage of their budget for combating the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses. The semiconductor and automotive industries are among major victims of the pandemic. The food and agriculture industries requires a significant number of human labors; however, these industries couldn't work to their optimum as this disease spreads through public gatherings. The negative trend in these industries restrained the terahertz technology market growth in 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Terahertz Technology Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Premium Insights



5. Terahertz Technology Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand of Terahertz Technology from the Defense, Homeland Security, and Medical Sectors

5.1.2 Growing use of terahertz system in semiconductor industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Processing Applications of Terahertz Technology in the Food Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Terahertz Technology for Satellite Communication

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Terahertz Technology Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Terahertz Technology Market Global Overview

6.2 Terahertz Technology Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Terahertz Technology Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Terahertz Technology Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Terahertz Sources

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Terahertz Sources: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Terahertz Detectors

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Terahertz Detectors: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Terahertz Technology Market - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Terahertz Technology Market, by Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Terahertz Imaging Systems

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Terahertz Imaging Systems: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Terahertz Spectroscopy Systems

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Terahertz Spectroscopy Systems: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Terahertz Communication Systems

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Terahertz Communication Systems: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Terahertz Technology Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Terahertz Technology Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Medical and Healthcare

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Medical and Healthcare: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Defense and Security

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Defense and Security: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Food and Agriculture

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Food and Agriculture: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Industrial

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Industrial: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Semiconductor

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Semiconductor: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Other Applications

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Other Applications: Terahertz Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Terahertz Technology Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Terahertz Technology Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Terasense Group Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Teraview limited

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Advantest Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Toptica Photonics AG

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Luna Innovations Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Menlo Systems GmbH

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Acal BFi Limited

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Advanced Photonix Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Microtech Instrument Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



