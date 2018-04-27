Global Terminal Automation Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023

The global terminal automation market was valued at US$4.136 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91% over the forecast period to reach US$5.783 billion by 2023.

The continuous increase in investment in the production of oil and gas is leading to the growth terminal automation market. Moreover, the ability to improve the overall operational efficiency is supplementing the growth of the market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Schneider Electric among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Terminal Automation Market By Offering

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software



6. Global Terminal Automation Market By Vertical

6.1. Oil & Gas

6.2. Chemical

6.3. Others



7. Global Machine Translation Market By Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players



9. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Implicio Group

Intech Process Automation Process Inc.

Inter Terminals Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

