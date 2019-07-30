Global Termite Control Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Termite Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.



3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Subterranean, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Subterranean will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799790/?utm_source=PRN







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$156.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Subterranean will reach a market size of US$110.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$346.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel); BASF SE (Germany); Bayer CropScience AG (Germany); Control Solutions Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Ensystex (USA); FMC Corporation (USA); Nufarm Limited (Australia); Rentokil Initial PLC (United Kingdom); Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); Syngenta AG (Switzerland); United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) (India)







TERMITE CONTROL MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Termite Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Chemical (Control Method) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Biological (Control Method) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Termite Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Termite Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Termite Control Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 16: Chemical (Control Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Chemical (Control Method) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Chemical (Control Method) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Biological (Control Method) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Biological (Control Method) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Biological (Control Method) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Control Methods (Control Method) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Control Methods (Control Method) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Control Methods (Control Method) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Subterranean (Species Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Subterranean (Species Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Subterranean (Species Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Dry Wood (Species Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Dry Wood (Species Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Dry Wood (Species Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Dampwood (Species Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Dampwood (Species Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Dampwood (Species Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other Species Types (Species Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 38: Other Species Types (Species Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other Species Types (Species Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Termite Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Market Share Analysis (

in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Chemical (Control Method) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Biological (Control Method) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Termite Control Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Termite Control Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Termite Control Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Termite Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Termite Control Market in the United States by

Control Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Termite Control Market Share Breakdown

by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Termite Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Termite Control Market in the United States by

Species Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Termite Control Market Share Breakdown

by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Termite Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Termite Control Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Termite Control Historic Market Review by

Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Termite Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Termite Control Historic Market Review by

Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Termite Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite

Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Termite Control Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Termite Control Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for Termite Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control Method for

the period 2018-2025

Table 62: Termite Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Termite Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Species Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 65: Termite Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Termite Control in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Termite Control Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Chinese Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Control Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Termite Control Market by Control Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Species Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Termite Control Market by Species Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Termite Control Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Chemical (Control Method) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Biological (Control Method) Competitor Market Share Analysis (

in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 76: European Termite Control Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Termite Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Termite Control Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Termite Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Termite Control Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018-2025

Table 83: Termite Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Control Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Termite Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 88: Termite Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Termite Control Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Termite Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Termite Control Market in France by Control Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Termite Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Termite Control Market in France by Species Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: French Termite Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 97: Termite Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Termite Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Termite Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Termite Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 106: Italian Demand for Termite Control in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Termite Control Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Italian Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Control Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Termite Control Market by Control Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Species Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Termite Control Market by Species Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Termite Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Termite Control Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Termite Control Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Termite Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control

Method for the period 2018-2025

Table 119: Termite Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Termite Control Market Share Analysis

by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Termite Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Species Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Termite Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Termite Control Market Share Analysis

by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Termite Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Termite Control Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Spanish Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Termite Control Historic Market Review by

Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Termite Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Termite Control Historic Market Review by

Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Termite Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Termite Control Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Termite Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Termite Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Termite Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Termite Control Market in Russia by Control Method:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Termite Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Termite Control Market in Russia by Species Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Termite Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Termite Control Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018-2025

Table 146: Termite Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Control Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Share

Breakdown by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Termite Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Share

Breakdown by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 152: Termite Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Termite Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Termite Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Control

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis

by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Termite Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Species

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis

by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Termite Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Termite Control Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Termite Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Termite Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Termite Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Termite Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 172: Indian Termite Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Termite Control Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Indian Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Termite Control Historic Market Review by

Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Termite Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Termite Control Historic Market Review by

Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Termite Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Termite Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Termite Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Termite Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Termite Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 186: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Termite Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Termite Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Termite Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Termite Control Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Termite Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Control Method for the period 2018-2025

Table 194: Termite Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share

Analysis by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Termite Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Species Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 197: Termite Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share

Analysis by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Termite Control Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 200: Termite Control Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Termite Control Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Termite Control in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Termite Control Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Termite Control Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Latin American Termite Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Control Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Termite Control Market by Control

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Termite Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Species Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Termite Control Market by Species

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Termite Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Termite Control Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018-2025

Table 215: Termite Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Control Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Termite Control Market Share Breakdown

by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Termite Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025

Table 218: Termite Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Termite Control Market Share Breakdown

by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 220: Termite Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Termite Control Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Termite Control Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Termite Control Market in Brazil by Control Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Termite Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Termite Control Market in Brazil by Species Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Termite Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by

Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 229: Termite Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Termite Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Termite Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by

Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

