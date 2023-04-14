Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market to 2030: Rapid Growth in GNSS Applications and Rising Adoption from the Construction Industry Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market, By Solution, By Application, By Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) industry is currently experiencing market dynamics, with a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Hexagon Geosystems

Trimble

Teledyne Technologies

Faro Technologies

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Creaform (Ametek)

3D Digital Corporation

Maptek

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Basic Software Inc.

The market revenue growth is driven by the rapid growth in GNSS applications. Additionally, the increasing adoption of Software as a Solution (SaaS) and the rise in the usage of LiDAR are also expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market .

Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) is a type of 3D scanning technology used to scan large objects and environments using laser scanners mounted on tripods. This technology is commonly utilized in the fields of forestry, surveying, and building. TLS scans are less quick and easy to use, but they are more accurate than mobile scans.

Over the past three decades, laser scanning technology has been incorporated into the profession of surveying, making it one of the most efficient means of collecting spatial data and building 3D models.

TLS is superior to traditional geodetic approaches due to its efficiency in spatial data gathering, and it is increasingly employed in many related fields, including surveying, civil engineering, business, architecture, and archaeology. TLS systems provide complete documentation of the measured object, including all constructional components.

The fast scanning speeds of present scanners allow for a significant reduction in measuring time while at the same time increasing the amount of data that can be gathered about the measured object.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Increasing adoption in the construction sector

Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) has gained popularity in the construction industry due to its ability to provide quick and cost-effective documentation of entire projects. It is useful for accurate dimensional checking of complex components such as free-form shape elements, monitoring deformation processes, and project coordination to support better multi-trade project collaboration.

By capturing scans at all stages of construction, TLS helps to avoid conflicts between different systems like plumbing, ventilation, and electrical. Data can also be shared remotely between parties for distant cooperation. TLS can assist in identifying problems quickly and documenting where mistakes were made.

Restraint:

Higher costs compared to manual scanning

While 3D laser scanning is more expensive than manual surveying, manual surveying can be more expensive depending on the scope of the project. Although laser scanners deliver flawless data that can be modified and used in a variety of ways, users still need the appropriate computer technology to support the data's hefty memory needs. This could be an issue for organizations that don't use commercial-quality computer systems.

