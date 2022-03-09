Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Test / Burn-in Sockets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Test / Burn-in Sockets estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $338.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Test / Burn-in Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$338.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$376.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



World Current & Future Analysis for Test / Burn-in Sockets by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Test / Burn-in Sockets by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Test / Burn-in Sockets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

