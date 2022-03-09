Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Market Report 2021

Mar 09, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Test / Burn-in Sockets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Test / Burn-in Sockets estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $338.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Test / Burn-in Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$338.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$376.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)
- 3M
- Enplas Corporation
- ISC
- LEENO
- Loranger International Corporation
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Smiths Interconnect
- WinWay Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Yokowo Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Test / Burn-in Sockets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Test / Burn-in Sockets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Test / Burn-in Sockets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lums2t
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article