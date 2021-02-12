Global Test and Measurement in the IoT Market Report 2020-2025: Connected Home Will Continue to Remain a Prominent Area, Connected Health Will Have a Higher Degree of Growth
Feb 12, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Test and Measurement in the IoT Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will analyze the key trends in the market and suggest what the test and measurement industry should focus on to emerge out of these unprecedented times. Regional-level market analysis has also been performed as part of the study, and important growth opportunities that the test and measurement community could capitalize upon have been laid out.
Machine-to-machine (M2M) devices and connections will experience significant growth during the forecast period. Key areas of application include connected homes, work, cities, cars, and health, with the connected homes segment securing a significant share in the market.
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which started in December 2019, took the world by surprise and continues to ravage the global economy. The test and measurement industry has suffered a setback in terms of growth rate because of the pandemic and so has the rate of proliferation of M2M devices.
From an application perspective, the connected health segment is expected to experience the highest rate of growth over other applications, as the healthcare sector plays a crucial role in crisis management. This has to do with the surge in medical solutions to actively track, quarantine, and treat persons affected by COVID-19.
Another market significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the telecom market where major deployments such as releases 16 and 17, which were due this year, have been delayed. These two releases were intended to set the course for complete Internet of Things (IoT) implementation across different industries.
The origin of the COVID-19 outbreak can be traced to China. Now that China and other countries in its vicinity such as Taiwan and South Korea have weathered the worst and restarted their economies, the author expects the Asia-Pacific to bounce back and regain its market share.
The key testing solutions covered include semiconductor automatic test equipment, radio frequency (RF) and digital testing equipment, gigabit Ethernet testing solutions as well as network performance test and monitoring solutions. Important factors that will drive the market include requirement to test technologies associated with 5G deployments, the high proliferation of multi-vendor M2M devices and connections as well as the use of critical edge computing technologies.
The COVID-19 outbreak will be the key restraint to the growth of the IoT test and measurement market. The author is optimistic that the pandemic will reach its peak in the coming months, and the economy will recover by the end of 2020. The economic repercussions will be felt for some time after the pandemic, and therefore it would take time for the IoT test and measurement market to recover.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Test and Measurement Companies
- Growth Opportunities for Test and Measurement Companies
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Internet of Things Industry - Key Trends
- Internet of Things Industry - North America
- Internet of Things Industry - Europe
- Internet of Things Industry - Asia-Pacific
- The COVID-19 Outbreak - Implications on the IoT Test and Measurement Market
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
3. Market Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Percent Revenue by Solution Type
- Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Solution Type
- Percent Revenue by Application Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application Type
- Connected Home
- Connected Work
- Connected Health
- Connected Cities
- Connected Cars
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast
- Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
- Semiconductor ATE - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Semiconductor ATE - Market Share Analysis
- RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast
- RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
- RF and Digital Testing - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast by Region
- RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- RF and Digital Testing - Market Share Analysis
- GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast
- GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
- GbE Testing - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast by Region
- GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- GbE Testing - Market Share Analysis
- NPM - Revenue Forecast
- NPM - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- NPM - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
- NPM - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- NPM - Revenue Forecast by Region
- NPM - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- NPM - Market Share Analysis
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends Impacting the IoT Test and Measurement Market
- Top Predictions for the IoT Test and Measurement Market
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Battery Management of IoT Devices
- Growth Opportunity 2 - High-Performance Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Active Testing and Testing-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Proliferation of Wearable Technology in IIoT
- Growth Opportunity 5 - 5G NR Applications for IoT
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Augmented and Virtual Reality
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Start-up Community in the IoT Ecosystem
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Smart City Initiatives
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Growth Opportunities 1-6: Vision and Strategy Rate relevance vs. internal capabilities for your company
- Growth Opportunities 7-8: Brand and Demand Rate relevance vs. internal capabilities for your company
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwoid1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets