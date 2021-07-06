Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Report 2021-2025: Increasing Investments in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality & Inclination Towards Outsourcing TIC Services

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing, inspection and certification market is projected to rise significantly in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

This report presents an in depth analysis of the global testing, inspection and certification market by value, by service, by source type, by application, by region, etc.

The global testing, inspection and certification market is expected to increase due to increasing globalization, rising middle-class population, growth in consumer electronics market, surge in renewable energy projects, rapid urbanization, surge in usage in automotive and industrial applications, strict mandates for safety regulations, inclination towards outsourcing testing, inspection and certification services, etc.

Yet, the market faces some challenges such as trade wars and fluctuations, high investments required for automation and installing industrial safety systems, high barriers to entry, etc.

Testing, inspection and certification work in a diverse range of industry sectors to deal with verification of the safety, security, and performance of a product, service, or process. These processes are done by conformity assessment bodies through standards and legislations. Testing, inspection and certification have varied operations and quality management.

The Major benefits provided by testing, inspection and certification include improved credibility and image, compliance with legal requirements, lower turnover of employees, higher level of cost control improvement, and faster improvement of various processes.

There are three parties in conformity assessment activity - first-party conformity assessment activity, second-party conformity assessment activity and third-party conformity assessment activity.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global testing, inspection and certification market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global testing, inspection and certification market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the testing, inspection and certification market - Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Intertek Group plc, SGS Group - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Testing, Inspection and Certification

2.1.2 Specifications of Testing, Inspection and Certification

2.1.3 Extent of Conformity Assessment Activity

2.1.4 Parties in Conformity Assessment Activity

2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Segmentation by Service

2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Segmentation by Sourcing Type

2.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Service Analysis

3.2.1 Global Testing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Inspection Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Certification Market by Value

3.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Source Analysis

3.3.1 Global In-House Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Outsourced Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Consumer Goods & Retail Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Agriculture & Food Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Oil, Gas & Petroleum Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Infrastructure Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Healthcare Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Manufacturing Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Energy & Power Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Others Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Testing, Inspection and Certification Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Testing, Inspection and Certification Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Globalization

6.1.2 Rising Middle-Class Population

6.1.3 Growth in Consumer Electronics Market

6.1.4 Surge in Renewable Energy Projects

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Surge in Usage in Automotive and Industrial Applications

6.1.7 Strict Mandates for Safety Regulations

6.1.8 Inclination Towards Outsourcing Testing, Inspection and Certification Services

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Trade Wars and Fluctuations

6.2.2 High Investments Required for Automation and Installing Industrial Safety Systems

6.2.3 High Barriers to Entry

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Investments in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

6.3.2 Surge in Usage of Connected Devices

6.3.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Technology

6.3.4 Technology Advancements

6.3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions Strategy

6.3.6 Growing Number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Players by Employment Comparison



8. Company Profiles

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

Intertek Group plc

SGS Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4127qs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

