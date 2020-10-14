Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market Report 2020: Historical Years 2015-2018 / Base Year 2019 / Estimated Year 2020 / Forecast Period 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market By Product (Chlorine Bleach and Oxygen Bleach), By Application (Bleaching Agents, Household Detergents, Cleaning Agents, Others), By End-Use, By Composition, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TAED is an organic compound, which is mainly used for dishwashing and laundry washing. Increasing development of washing products is leading to increased use of TAED, which is a major factor boosting the growth of tetraacetylethylenediamine market.

Moreover, tetraacetylethylenediamine is biodegradable in nature with less environmental impacts, which is another key factor fuelling the growth of the Global TAED Market across the globe. However, instability in the price of raw materials might hamper the growth of the Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market in the years to come.

The Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market is segmented based on product, application, end-use, composition, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into bleaching agents, household detergents, cleaning agents, others. Out of which, the detergent segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecast years as well.

This is because tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is a biodegradable organic product which is widely used in detergents as a bleaching activator blending with a peroxygen source in order to produce peracetic acid. In addition to this, the use of TAED in bleaching applications is anticipated to register fastest growth in the next five years, which is attributable to the fact that it also enables the process of bleaching to occur at lower temperature washes without leading to any damage to the fabrics.

Major players operating in the Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market include AK Chemtech Co. Ltd, Chemsfield Korea Co Ltd, Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd, Triveni Chemicals, Warwick Chemicals, Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd, Weylchem Group of Companies, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Acuro Organics Limited, Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd, etc.

The companies operating in tetraacetylethylenediamine market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies such as agreements and partnerships, expansions, and new investments for TAED plants in order to expand their geographic reach.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Chlorine Bleach and Oxygen Bleach)

5.2.2. By Application (Bleaching Agents, Household Detergents, Cleaning Agents, Others)

5.2.3. By End-Use (Textile, Paper & Pulp, Residential, Commercial, Others)

5.2.4. By Composition (TAED 90%-92%, TAED 94%, TAED >94%)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company



6. North America Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Composition

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Composition

7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Composition

8.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Composition

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Composition

10.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. AK Chemtech Co. Ltd

13.2.2. Chemsfield Korea Co Ltd

13.2.3. Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd

13.2.4. Triveni Chemicals

13.2.5. Warwick Chemicals

13.2.6. Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd

13.2.7. Weylchem Group of Companies

13.2.8. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

13.2.9. Acuro Organics Limited

13.2.10. Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd



14. Strategic Recommendations



