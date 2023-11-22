Global Tetrahydrofuran Market Report 2023-2028: Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Production Boosts, THF's Role in Textile Industry Strengthens Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tetrahydrofuran Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market is poised for robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.31% through 2028, according to the latest market research report. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 4.36 billion, and it is expected to see significant expansion in the coming years.

Tetrahydrofuran is a versatile chemical compound characterized by its clear and colorless liquid form and distinctive ethereal odor. It is less dense than water and is commonly used as a solvent in various industries. Notably, THF is a key solvent in the production of vinyl polymer (PVC), showcasing its importance in the chemical industry.

The production of Tetrahydrofuran involves multiple processes, including carbonylation and hydrogenation of aldehyde, as well as chemical transformation of maleic compounds. However, the most widely accepted method of production is through the dehydration and cyclization of 4-butanediol. Alternative methods such as the dichloro-butane and hydrocarbon reaction methods also contribute to THF production.

One of the significant applications of THF is in the production of Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG), a crucial raw material for various fibers, especially in the textile industry. The demand for textile fibers, driven by their strength and durability, has led to increased PTMEG production, further bolstering the Tetrahydrofuran Market's growth. Additionally, THF is employed in coatings, varnish production, chemical intermediates, laboratory chemicals, and serves as a reaction medium in the pharmaceutical sector.

While the Tetrahydrofuran Market presents promising growth opportunities, it faces certain challenges, including stringent environmental regulations and the compound's volatile nature. Nevertheless, factors like the surging demand for polyurethane and the rapid expansion of the energy sector are driving the market forward.

The global Tetrahydrofuran Market report provides comprehensive insights into the market's current status and future prospects. It offers a detailed analysis of product types, end uses, production processes, and key players. This report is an invaluable resource for industry consultants, manufacturers, existing market players seeking expansion opportunities, newcomers, and other stakeholders looking to align their strategies with the evolving market trends.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant player in the Global Tetrahydrofuran Market in 2022, holding the largest market share in terms of both value and volume.

There is a growing demand for tetrahydrofuran in the packaging industry, particularly for the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry relies on tetrahydrofuran for the production of pharmaceutical steroids. In 2016, the Indian packaging industry was identified as one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, with a market value of USD 700 billion.



Furthermore, China's packaging materials revenue was projected to exceed $5.2 billion in 2018, representing approximately 26 percent of the global packaging materials market. Russia, on the other hand, emerged as the eighth largest market for packaged food products, with a trade volume of 27.5 million tons, and beverages, with a trading volume of 26 billion liters. The Indian pharmaceutical industry plays a significant role in the global market, supplying over 50% of the world's demand for various vaccines and 40% of the US generic demand.



Moreover, India meets 25% of the UK's medicine requirements. Looking ahead, the Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to reach a market value of US$ 100 billion by 2025, while the medical device market is projected to grow to US$ 25 billion.

Given the flourishing packaging and pharmaceutical sectors in the region, the demand for tetrahydrofuran is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Tetrahydrofuran Market.

Ashland Inc.

Banner Chemicals Limited

BASF SE

DCC PLC

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

REE ATHARVA LIFESCIENCE PVT. LTD

Shenyang East Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.

Sipchem Chemicals Co

Report Scope:

Tetrahydrofuran Market, By Technology:

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Butadiene Process

Tetrahydrofuran Market, By End User:

Polymer

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Paints and Coatings

Others

Tetrahydrofuran Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mypjy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets