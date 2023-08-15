Global Textile Chemicals Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Market Thrives on Rising Demand for Performance-Enhancing Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process, By Product (Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorants & Auxiliaries), By Application (Apparel, Technical Textiles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile chemicals market is poised for significant growth, with an expected market size of USD 36.95 billion by 2030

The market is projected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, fueled by increasing demands for textile products across diverse applications, including apparel, home furnishing, and technical textiles.

The surge in demand for textile products, particularly from the apparel industry, is a primary driver behind this growth trajectory. The allure of modern and attractive furniture products in the home furnishing sector, especially in developing economies, is also expected to contribute positively to market expansion.

The textile manufacturing industry relies on various process chemicals to imbue fabrics with a wide array of performance features during production. These encompass biopolishing enzymes, flame retardants, desizing enzymes, antiviral/antimicrobial agents, lubricating/anti-crease agents, water and oil repellents, printing auxiliaries, and softening agents.

The landscape of textile chemicals is evolving, with new application areas emerging based on existing operations and technologies. These innovations are designed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, minimize environmental impacts, and ensure the effectiveness of formulations. The product's applications span across apparel, home furnishing, technical textiles, and other sectors. Notable end-users include STYLUS APPAREL, HYAK DESIGN GROUP, Suuchi Inc., TechniTextile Quebec, and Stafford Textiles Limited.

Key to the manufacturing of textile chemicals is the availability of raw materials at favorable costs. In this competitive market, successful product commercialization, investments in production capacity, and strategies such as manufacturing yarn lubricants, finishing agents, and coating & sizing agents stand as essential tactics for market players.

The textile chemicals market is characterized by intense competition, attributed to the substantial presence of manufacturers with a global reach. Leading industry players encompass Dow, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Archroma, Evonik Industries AG, and Solvay S.A.

As the market continues to evolve, these key players are expected to shape the industry's trajectory through innovation and strategic growth initiatives.

Textile Chemicals Market Report Highlights

  • Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of new manufacturers across the region in major economies such as India and China
  • Treatment of finished products is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The demand is expected to rise as the process gives the products the desired properties, as well as improves the handling and aesthetic properties
  • The coating process dominated the market accounting for a revenue share of more than 68% in 2022, as it can enhance or improve the fabric properties and characteristics
  • The coating and sizing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 36% in 2022. This is attributable to the growing demand for chemicals that improve or enhance their aesthetic properties and characteristics in the finishing treatment of processing textiles
  • Technical textiles application is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The demand for these products is anticipated to augment specifically from different industries such as transportation, agriculture, and construction

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

170

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$26.16 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$36.95 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape

  • Company Categorization
  • Vendor Landscape
  • List Of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
  • List Of Potential End - Users
  • Company Heat Map Analysis
  • Company Positioning Analysis
  • Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles

  • Kiri Industries Ltd.
  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
  • German Chemicals Ltd.
  • AB Enzymes
  • Organic Dyes and Pigments
  • Govi N.V.
  • Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
  • LANXESS
  • Dow
  • BASF SE
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Kemira Oyj
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Archroma
  • Omya United Chemicals
  • BioTex Malaysia
  • Fibro Chem, LLC
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Ethox Chemicals, LLC
  • Solvay S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Segment Snapshot
2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3 Textile Chemicals Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market Outlook
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1 Raw Material Trends
3.2.2 Manufacturing/Technology Trends
3.2.3 Sales Channel Analysis
3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030
3.3.1 Factors Affecting Prices
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3 Market Challenges Analysis
3.5.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6 Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1 Porter's Analysis
3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Textile Chemicals Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Process Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.1.1 Pre Treatment
4.1.2 Coating
4.1.3 Treatment of Finished Products

Chapter 5 Textile Chemicals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.1.1 Coating & Sizing Chemicals
5.1.2 Colorants & Auxiliaries
5.1.3 Finishing Agents
5.1.4 Surfactants
5.1.5 Denim Finishing Agents

Chapter 6 Textile Chemicals Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.1.1 Apparel
6.1.2 Home furnishing
6.1.3 Technical Textiles

Chapter 7 Textile Chemicals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Textile Chemicals Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (%)
7.2 Textile Chemicals Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3araq9

