Global Textile Industry Report 2023: H&M and Adidas Lead the Way - Sustainable Practices Shaping the Textile Market

The Global Textile Market is poised for impressive growth in the forecast period, driven by factors such as the rising demand for clothing and home furnishings, increasing disposable income, and a growing global population.

The fashion industry plays a significant role in propelling the textile market forward, with ever-changing fashion trends and the need for fast fashion driving continuous demand for textiles. Furthermore, the textile industry is experiencing a technological revolution, embracing innovations like smart textiles, digital printing, and 3D printing, which are expected to open new opportunities for market expansion.

Moreover, as environmental concerns gain prominence, consumers are seeking sustainable and eco-friendly textile options, creating lucrative prospects for the industry's growth. In response, the market is witnessing the development of new materials and production processes that prioritize environmental sustainability.

Technical Textiles



Technical textiles refer to textiles that are designed and engineered for specific functions and applications beyond traditional clothing and household uses.

These textiles are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, healthcare, and agriculture. They are characterized by their advanced properties, such as high tensile strength, chemical resistance, and flame retardancy. The use of technical textiles has been increasing in recent years, driven by the demand for innovative and high-performance materials in various industries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of global textile market in the coming years.



The textile industry is an important supplier of raw materials for the production of technical textiles. Technical textiles are often made using synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon, and aramid, as well as natural fibers such as cotton and wool. These fibers are then processed using various techniques such as weaving, knitting, and nonwoven techniques to create the desired properties.

The growth of the technical textiles market is creating opportunities for textile companies to diversify their product offerings and expand into new industries, thereby spurring the growth of global textile market.



Smart Textiles



Smart textiles are revolutionizing the textile industry by offering new and innovative products that have the potential to boost growth and revenue. The integration of electronics and technology into textiles is opening up a whole new world of possibilities for textile manufacturers, designers, and retailers.

One of the ways that smart textiles are supporting the growth of the global textile market is by creating new product categories. For example, smart fabrics are being used in the medical industry to create garments that can monitor patients remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits and increasing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

This has led to the creation of new product lines for textile manufacturers that cater specifically to the medical industry. In addition to creating new product categories, smart textiles are also expanding the market for traditional textile products. For example, the incorporation of conductive threads into fabrics has led to the development of smart clothing that can be used to monitor fitness levels, track activity, and provide real-time feedback to the wearer. This has increased the demand for athletic apparel and has opened up new revenue streams for traditional textile manufacturers.



Smart textiles are also supporting the growth of the global textile market by offering increased customization options. With the ability to integrate electronic components into fabrics, designers can create garments that are tailored to specific customer needs and preferences.

This level of customization not only offers a competitive advantage to textile manufacturers but also increases customer satisfaction and loyalty. Another way that smart textiles are supporting the growth of the global textile market is by offering new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships.

The development of smart textiles requires expertise in both textiles and electronics, which has led to the formation of partnerships between textile manufacturers and technology companies. This collaboration has resulted in the creation of new products and has accelerated the pace of innovation in the textile industry.

Smart textiles are helping to drive sustainability in the textile industry. By creating products that can monitor and optimize energy usage, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact, smart textiles are providing a more sustainable alternative to traditional textiles. This is not only good for the environment but also appeals to environmentally conscious consumers, which can lead to increased demand and growth for the global textile market.



Supportive Government Policies



Government policies can have a significant impact on the growth and development of the global textile market. Many governments offer incentives for companies to invest in the textile industry, such as tax breaks, subsidies, and grants.

Governments also implement trade policies that support the growth of the textile industry. This includes tariff reductions, free trade agreements, and preferential trade agreements. Governments can also implement environmental regulations that promote sustainable practices in the global textile market.

For example, the European Union's REACH regulation regulates the use of chemicals in the textile industry to ensure the safety of workers and the environment.



Initiatives Taken By Various Companies



Leading companies in the global textile market have taken a range of initiatives to address the challenges and opportunities in the industry. Many leading textile companies have launched initiatives to promote sustainable practices in the industry.

For example, H&M's "Conscious Collection" uses sustainable materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester. Adidas has launched a program called "Parley for the Oceans" that uses recycled plastic to create shoes and apparel. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of global textile market.



Textile companies are also investing in digitalization and automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs. For example, Italian textile company Itema has launched a new generation of weaving machines that use artificial intelligence and automation to increase production speed and reduce waste.

The use of digital technologies such as 3D printing, digital printing, and virtual prototyping is becoming increasingly popular in the global textile market. These technologies are improving efficiency, reducing waste, and enabling more personalized and customized products.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Textile Market.

BSL Ltd.

INVISTA Srl.

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd.

Paramount Textile Ltd.

Paulo de Oliveira , S.A.

, S.A. Successori REDA S.p.A.

Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Ltd.

China textiles Ltd.

textiles Ltd. Rhodia SA

Li & Fung Group

Modern Woollens Ltd.

JCL Ltd.

Grasim Industries Limited

Masco Corporation

Report Scope:



Textile Market, By Type:

Yarn & Fiber

Processed Fabrics & Apparel

Textile Market, By Raw Material:

Cotton

PSF

PFY

NFY

VSF

VFY

PPMFY

Others

Textile Market, By Product:

Natural Fibers

Polyesters

Nylon

Rayon

Others

Textile Market, By Process:

Woven

Non-Woven

Textile Market, By Application:

Household

Bedding

Kitchen

Upholstery

Towel

Others

Technical

Construction

Transportation

Medical

Protective

Others

Fashion & Clothing

Apparel

Ties & Clothing Accessories

Handbags

Others

Others

Textile Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

